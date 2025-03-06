Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404
Tradegate
06.03.25
16:23 Uhr
32,220 Euro
+0,880
+2,81 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
06.03.2025 15:33 Uhr
Aperam S.A.: Designated Person Notification

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Designated Person Notification 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Designated Person Notification 
06-March-2025 / 14:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Designated Person Notification 
Luxembourg, 6 March 2025 (15:00 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European 
Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that one 
notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the 
Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under 
Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a 
global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, 
Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular 
economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelT certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, 
and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
Contact 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2096494 06-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2096494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2025 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.