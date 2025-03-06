Eaton Corporation: Staying Current: Home Electrification

*The role of home energy management in the electrification of homes.

Today's energy transition offers homeowners a unique opportunity to leverage intelligent, connected technologies to create more sustainable, autonomous and energy-efficient homes. Join Eaton and industry experts from Ample Electric, Rewiring America and Tesla as they discuss opportunities for whole home electrification to reduce homeowner's carbon footprint, keep the power on, and help support the electric grid. Discover hurdles that stand in the way to home electrification and how intelligent technologies help accelerate the transformation.



Watch Current Thinking Broadcast

Innovation

Whitepaper: Harness solar power with solar-ready meter breakers

Solar-ready meter breakers integrate solar power into residential electrical systems by combining utility and solar PV power in one enclosure. They offer cost savings, ease of installation, and increased home market value by allowing future solar additions without panel changes. These breakers maximize PV system potential and meet NEC compliance.

Learn more about Eaton's solar-ready meter breakers

Safety

Video: What are the code updates for arc-fault circuit interrupters?

Let's dive into the recent code updates for Arc-Fault Circuit Interrupters (AFCI) in the latest video by Eaton. The primary focus is on exploring the current updates in Part (D), where areas such as guest rooms, nursing homes, and now, sleeping quarters in fire stations and police stations, require AFCI protection. Discover how power management companies are extending AFCI technology beyond dwelling units, ensuring safety across various locations. Additionally, understand the range of products falling under the code. Watch now!

Watch the video and learn about the recent code updates

Education

Brochure: Solutions for homes and multi-tenant buildings.

Discover how Eaton is helping customers around the world transform homes into strategic energy hubs to take advantage of the new power paradigm, better manage existing electrical infrastructure, maximize electrical safety and prepare for future energy requirements. This is our Home as a Grid strategy at work, creating flexible energy systems that accelerate decarbonization, boost resilience, reduce energy costs and exceed the demands of the future.

Download: Design a safer, smarter, more energy-efficient home

Technology, Products & Services

Bussmann series CAD Configurator

The Bussmann series CAD configurator provides access to hundreds of Bussmann series products as fully integrated, intelligent 3D CAD models. Simply select your electrical component requirements and immediately download an accurate 3D model including all the technical details and relevant data sheets. The Bussmann series CAD configurator will simplify your design process, save time, and the ensure accuracy of your next project.

Virtual Events

Join our on-line events:

Eaton at CES 2025

Watch on-demand

Reset Safety Webinar - arc flash mitigation

Watch on-demand

Eaton hosted and industry events

Join our in-person training and events:

IEEE IAS Electrical Safety Workshop #412, 414, 416, 418

Mar 3-7 | Jacksonville, FL

ASHE PDC Summit #1010

Mar 9-12 | Atlanta, GA

TechAdvantage 2025

March 10-12 | Atlanta, GA

DISTRIBUTECH

Mar 25-27 | Dallas, TX

Automation and technical showcase

March 24 | Dallas, TX

AISTech

May 5-8 | Nashville, TN

IEEE Cement Conference

May 4-8 | Nashville, TN

