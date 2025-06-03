

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Eaton (ETN) and Siemens Energy have partnered to accelerate the construction of data centers by delivering integrated, grid-independent power systems.



Executives from both companies recently signed an agreement to formalize this initiative, marking a significant step toward rapid, sustainable data center expansion.



This collaboration addresses the rising demand for rapid deployment by offering modular, scalable solutions that support swift builds and reliable operations.



The joint approach enables data centers and their on-site power plants to be developed in tandem, with options to integrate renewable energy sources in line with regional regulations. Siemens Energy's solution centers around a standard 500 MW power plant featuring efficient SGT-800 gas turbines, battery storage, and scalability. These plants can eventually run carbon-neutrally using hydrogen and offer clean air grid connections to supply additional grid services.



Eaton contributes medium and low voltage switchgear, UPS systems, racks, containment infrastructure, engineering services, and software to safeguard IT operations from power input to output. Their skidded and modular equipment further streamlines construction and commissioning timelines.



Eaton's Cyrille Brisson emphasized the flexibility of combining various energy sources with a fast setup process and long-term emission reduction options. Siemens Energy's Andreas Pistauer highlighted their design's capacity to cut market entry time by up to two years while eliminating the need for diesel generators and reducing CO2 emissions by 50 percent.



