Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Announcement KFW EUR tap of 2.875% March-32 Green BMK

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

06 March 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau / ISIN XS2816013937



Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated February, 04th 2024, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Johannes Wahl; telephone: +49 711 12777762) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P & Scope) Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany Aggregate nominal amount: € 7.000.000.000 Description: KFW €3bn(wng) tap of 2.875% Mar-32 Green BMK, RegS, Bearer, off the Issuer's EMTN ProgrammeListing: Luxembourg Stock Exchange (regulated market Stabilising Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, Natwest and LBBW Offer price: 102,079%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.