Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Appointment of Chief Credit Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) announced the appointment of Robert V. "Cedar" Hintelmann, Jr., as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, effective March 17, 2025. Hintelmann brings more than 25 years of credit experience in the financial services industry to his role. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Deputy Credit Officer for a super-regional bank based in the Mid-Atlantic region. He will be responsible for overseeing credit policy and managing credit risk for the Company's loan portfolio.

"We are excited to welcome Cedar to the Company and look forward to his contributions as a member of our senior leadership team," said David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in credit policy and credit risk management will be integral as we continue to expand our loan portfolio and execute our plans for growth."

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

