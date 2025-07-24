Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Richtig investiert verwandelt der Goldpreis jeden Euro in glänzendes Vermögen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DW1X | ISIN: US12135Y1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.07.25 | 21:57
63,41 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BURKE & HERBERT FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 22:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended June 30, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on July 24, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2025.

Q2 2025 Highlights

  • For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.97. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income applicable to common shares totaled $27.0 million, and diluted EPS was $1.80.
  • For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.51% and the annualized return on average equity was 15.50%.
  • Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.4 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.5%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP1) was 4.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
  • The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter.
  • Asset quality metrics remain within the Company's moderate risk profile with adequate reserve coverage.
  • The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 12.2%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.3%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.4%.2

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"I'm pleased with our first half 2025 results and how our balance sheet is positioned. We're successfully replacing non-strategic loans with assets that meet our relationship-based approach and maintaining ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. Our provision for credit losses reflects the confidence we have in our ability to manage and maintain asset quality metrics within our moderate risk appetite. We're keeping our focus on expense management while we continue to invest for the future, including our planned expansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and in Fredericksburg and Richmond, Virginia. We are looking forward to a strong second half of 2025 by continuing to be a trusted advisor to our customers and delivering our full suite of products and services across our footprint. Regardless of market developments, we are committed to delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2025 compared to First Quarter 2025

The Company reported second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2025 net income to applicable to common shares of $27.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share.

  • Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $57.1 million from March 31, 2025, as the Company exited approximately $90.8 million of non-strategic loans while originating $200.0 million of new, relationship-based loans.
  • Period-end total deposits were $6.4 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $150.9 million from March 31, 2025, primarily due to a $114.8 million decrease in brokered deposits.
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $74.2 million compared to $73.0 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $0.2 million, combined with an increase in interest income of $1.1 million. Lower interest expense was primarily attributable to lower deposit costs, including lower interest expense resulting from calling brokered time deposits, and the increase in interest income was primarily due to higher security and other interest income, somewhat offset by lower loan interest income.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) decreased to 4.17% versus 4.18% in the first quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.5 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 56.0 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $2.2 million, or 51.7 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis.
  • The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.90% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the cost of deposits was mostly due to a decrease in amortization of acquired time deposits of $0.8 million and a decrease in the rate paid on savings deposits and brokered time deposits compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • The Company recorded credit provision expense in the second quarter of 2025 of $624 thousand and the Company's allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2025, was $67.3 million, or 1.2% of total loans.
  • Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.9 million compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to collection of death proceeds from company-owned life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.8 million, card network partnership income of $1.3 million, and additional swap income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025.
  • Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.3 million compared to $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting cost save realizations following the merger-related conversion that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Regulatory capital ratios2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 12.2%2 and 15.3%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.4%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 14.0%2 and 15.1%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.5%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31


June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2025


2024

Interest income











Taxable loans, including fees


$ 96,803


$ 81,673


$ 97,031


$ 193,834


$ 109,718

Tax-exempt loans, including fees


43


33


46


89


33

Taxable securities


9,303


10,930


9,487


18,790


19,873

Tax-exempt securities


3,939


2,556


3,267


7,206


3,917

Other interest income


1,770


905


955


2,725


1,301

Total interest income


111,858


96,097


110,786


222,644


134,842

Interest expense











Deposits


30,431


30,373


31,851


62,282


43,304

Short-term borrowings


4,438


4,071


3,192


7,630


7,726

Subordinated debt


2,730


1,860


2,729


5,459


1,860

Other interest expense


26


28


27


53


56

Total interest expense


37,625


36,332


37,799


75,424


52,946

Net interest income


74,233


59,765


72,987


147,220


81,896












Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-
sale securities


717


20,100


900


1,617


19,430

Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit
exposures


(93)


3,810


(399)


(492)


3,810

Total provision for credit losses


624


23,910


501


1,125


23,240

Net interest income after credit loss expense


73,609


35,855


72,486


146,095


58,656












Non-interest income











Fiduciary and wealth management


2,425


2,211


2,443


4,868


3,630

Service charges and fees


2,036


1,813


2,089


4,125


2,470

Net gains on securities


38


613


1


39


613

Income from company-owned life insurance


2,982


922


1,193


4,175


1,469

Bank debit and other card revenue


3,024


2,457


2,884


5,908


3,588

Other non-interest income


2,372


1,489


1,413


3,785


1,989

Total non-interest income


12,877


9,505


10,023


22,900


13,759












Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages


21,320


20,895


20,941


42,261


30,413

Pensions and other employee benefits


4,067


5,303


5,136


9,203


7,668

Occupancy


3,521


2,997


4,045


7,566


4,535

Equipment rentals, depreciation and
maintenance


4,100


12,663


4,084


8,184


13,944

Other operating


16,297


22,574


15,458


31,755


29,037

Total non-interest expense


49,305


64,432


49,664


98,969


85,597

Income (loss) before income taxes


37,181


(19,072)


32,845


70,026


(13,182)












Income tax expense (benefit)


7,284


(2,153)


5,644


12,928


(1,475)

Net income (loss)


29,897


(16,919)


27,201


57,098


(11,707)

Preferred stock dividends


225


225


225


450


225

Net income (loss) applicable to
common shares


$ 29,672


$ (17,144)


$ 26,976


$ 56,648


$ (11,932)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)


(Audited)

Assets





Cash and due from banks


$ 65,173


$ 35,554

Interest-earning deposits with banks


259,973


99,760

Cash and cash equivalents


325,146


135,314

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value


1,522,611


1,432,371

Restricted stock, at cost


42,189


33,559

Loans held-for-sale, at fair value


1,511


2,331

Loans


5,590,457


5,672,236

Allowance for credit losses


(67,256)


(68,040)

Net loans


5,523,201


5,604,196

Premises and equipment, net


133,997


132,270

Other real estate owned


2,742


2,783

Accrued interest receivable


35,453


34,454

Intangible assets


49,114


57,300

Goodwill


34,149


32,783

Company-owned life insurance


182,181


182,834

Other assets


205,687


161,990

Total Assets


$ 8,057,981


$ 7,812,185






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities





Non-interest-bearing deposits


$ 1,363,617


$ 1,379,940

Interest-bearing deposits


5,027,357


5,135,299

Total deposits


6,390,974


6,515,239

Short-term borrowings


650,000


365,000

Subordinated debentures, net


97,552


94,872

Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts


17,140


17,013

Accrued interest and other liabilities


122,297


89,904

Total Liabilities


7,277,963


7,082,028






Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock and surplus


10,413


10,413

Common stock


7,790


7,770

Common stock, additional paid-in capital


403,234


401,172

Retained earnings


474,019


434,106

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(87,854)


(95,720)

Treasury stock


(27,584)


(27,584)

Total Shareholders' Equity


780,018


730,157

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 8,057,981


$ 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages












June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

6.90 %


6.96 %


6.91 %


7.34 %


7.33 %

Tax-exempt loans

5.90


5.80


5.87


5.63


5.55

Total loans

6.90


6.96


6.91


7.34


7.33

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

4.68


5.76


4.48


3.43


3.54

Securities:










Taxable securities

3.83


3.85


3.82


4.05


4.48

Tax-exempt securities

4.20


3.85


3.55


3.58


3.05

Total securities

3.95


3.85


3.75


3.91


4.05

Total interest-earning assets

6.25 %


6.31 %


6.22 %


6.56 %


6.49 %











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

2.21 %


2.16 %


2.51 %


3.19 %


3.00 %

Money market & savings

2.01


2.02


1.60


1.43


1.53

Brokered CDs & time
deposits

3.37


3.85


4.55


4.82


4.55

Total interest-bearing
deposits

2.41


2.53


2.76


3.02


2.90

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

3.91


3.88


4.17


4.06


4.38

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

9.62


9.85


9.87


10.16


10.30

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

2.68 %


2.76 %


2.98 %


3.21 %


3.14 %











Taxable-equivalent net
interest spread

3.57


3.55


3.24


3.35


3.35

Benefit from use of non-
interest-bearing deposits

0.60


0.63


0.67


0.72


0.71

Taxable-equivalent net
interest margin (non-GAAP1)

4.17 %


4.18 %


3.91 %


4.07 %


4.06 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

(In thousands)

Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances












June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024











Interest-earning assets:

Loans:










Taxable loans

$ 5,627,236


$ 5,651,937


$ 5,634,157


$ 5,621,531


$ 4,481,993

Tax-exempt loans

3,737


4,057


3,115


4,310


3,041

Total loans

5,630,973


5,655,994


5,637,272


5,625,841


4,485,034

Interest-earning deposits and
fed funds sold

81,369


40,757


152,537


175,265


94,765

Securities:










Taxable securities

1,059,310


1,039,391


1,031,024


996,749


988,492

Tax-exempt securities

476,586


435,789


452,937


440,781


426,092

Total securities

1,535,896


1,475,180


1,483,961


1,437,530


1,414,584

Total interest-earning assets

$ 7,248,238


$ 7,171,931


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636


$ 5,994,383











Interest-bearing liabilities:

Deposits:










Interest-bearing demand

$ 2,239,100


$ 2,216,243


$ 2,560,445


$ 2,144,567


$ 1,587,914

Money market & savings

1,648,338


1,633,307


1,366,276


1,725,387


1,480,985

Brokered CDs & time
deposits

1,173,213


1,253,841


1,247,900


1,328,076


1,141,758

Total interest-bearing
deposits

5,060,651


5,103,391


5,174,621


5,198,030


4,210,657

Borrowings:










Short-term borrowings

457,775


336,245


325,084


304,849


376,063

Subordinated debt
borrowings and other

113,813


112,383


111,021


109,557


72,643

Total interest-bearing
liabilities

$ 5,632,239


$ 5,552,019


$ 5,610,726


$ 5,612,436


$ 4,659,363











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,352,785


$ 1,371,615


$ 1,411,202


$ 1,389,134


$ 1,207,443

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024











Per common share information

Basic earnings (loss)

$ 1.98


$ 1.80


$ 1.31


$ 1.83


$ (1.41)

Diluted earnings (loss)

1.97


1.80


1.30


1.82


(1.41)

Cash dividends

0.55


0.55


0.55


0.53


0.53

Book value

51.28


49.90


48.08


48.63


45.72

Tangible book value
(non-GAAP1)

45.73


44.17


42.06


42.32


39.11











Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)

Assets

$ 8,057,981


$ 7,838,090


$ 7,812,185


$ 7,864,913


$ 7,810,193

Average interest-earning assets

7,248,238


7,171,931


7,273,770


7,238,636


5,994,383

Loans (gross)

5,590,457


5,647,507


5,672,236


5,574,037


5,616,724

Loans (net)

5,523,201


5,579,754


5,604,196


5,506,220


5,548,707

Securities, available-for-
sale, at fair value

1,522,611


1,436,869


1,432,371


1,436,431


1,414,870

Intangible assets

49,114


53,002


57,300


61,598


65,895

Goodwill

34,149


32,842


32,783


32,783


32,783

Non-interest-bearing
deposits

1,363,617


1,382,427


1,379,940


1,392,123


1,397,030

Interest-bearing deposits

5,027,357


5,159,444


5,135,299


5,208,702


5,242,541

Deposits, total

6,390,974


6,541,871


6,515,239


6,600,825


6,639,571

Brokered deposits

132,098


246,902


244,802


345,328


403,668

Uninsured deposits

1,963,566


1,943,227


1,926,724


1,999,403


1,931,786

Short-term borrowings

650,000


300,000


365,000


320,163


285,161

Subordinated debt, net

114,692


113,289


111,885


110,482


109,064

Unused borrowing
capacity3

4,075,313


4,082,879


4,092,378


2,353,963


2,162,112

Total equity

780,018


758,000


730,157


738,059


693,126

Total common equity

769,605


747,587


719,744


727,646


682,713

Accumulated other
comprehensive income
(loss)

(87,854)


(88,024)


(95,720)


(75,758)


(100,430)











Asset Quality










Provision for credit losses

$ 624


$ 501


$ 833


$ 147


$ 23,910

Net loan charge-offs

1,214


1,187


737


285


599

Allowance for credit
losses

67,256


67,753


68,040


67,817


68,017

Total delinquencies (4)

29,056


86,223


38,213


12,486


16,334

Nonperforming loans (5)

85,531


64,756


38,368


35,872


32,842

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Supplemental Information (unaudited)
As of or for the three months ended
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Income statement

Interest income

$ 111,858


$ 110,786


$ 112,793


$ 118,526


$ 96,097

Interest expense

37,625


37,799


42,083


45,347


36,332

Non-interest income

12,877


10,023


11,791


10,616


9,505

Total revenue (non-
GAAP1)

87,110


83,010


82,501


83,795


69,270

Non-interest expense

49,305


49,664


61,410


50,826


64,432

Pretax, pre-provision
earnings (non-GAAP1)

37,805


33,346


21,091


32,969


4,838

Provision for (recapture
of) credit losses

624


501


833


147


23,910

Income (loss) before
income taxes

37,181


32,845


20,258


32,822


(19,072)

Income tax expense
(benefit)

7,284


5,644


465


5,200


(2,153)

Net income (loss)

29,897


27,201


19,793


27,622


(16,919)

Preferred stock dividends

225


225


225


225


225

Net income (loss)
applicable to common
shares

$ 29,672


$ 26,976


$ 19,568


$ 27,397


$ (17,144)











Ratios

Return on average assets
(annualized)

1.51 %


1.41 %


1.00 %


1.40 %


(1.06) %

Return on average equity
(annualized)

15.50


14.57


10.49


15.20


(12.44)

Net interest margin (non-
GAAP1)

4.17


4.18


3.91


4.07


4.06

Efficiency ratio

56.60


59.83


74.44


60.66


93.02

Loan-to-deposit ratio

87.47


86.33


87.06


84.44


84.59

Consolidated Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
capital ratio2

12.21


11.77


11.53


11.40


10.91

Consolidated Total risk-
based capital ratio2

15.26


14.79


14.57


14.45


13.91

Consolidated Leverage
ratio2

10.42


10.12


9.80


9.66


9.04

Allowance coverage ratio

1.20


1.20


1.20


1.22


1.21

Allowance for credit losses
as a percentage of
non-performing loans

78.63


104.63


177.34


189.05


207.10

Non-performing loans as
a percentage of total loans

1.53


1.15


0.68


0.64


0.58

Non-performing assets as
a percentage of total
assets

1.10


0.86


0.53


0.49


0.46

Net charge-offs to
average loans
(annualized)

8.6 bps


8.5 bps


5.2 bps


2.0 bps


5.4 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Net income (loss)
applicable to common
shares


$ 29,672


$ 26,976


$ 19,568


$ 27,397


$ (17,144)

Add back significant items
(tax effected):











Merger-related


-


-


7,069


2,449


18,806

Day 2 non-PCD
Provision


-


-


-


-


23,305

Total significant items


-


-


7,069


2,449


42,111

Operating net income


$ 29,672


$ 26,976


$ 26,637


$ 29,846


$ 24,967












Weighted average dilutive
shares


15,023,807


15,026,376


15,038,442


15,040,145


12,262,979

Adjusted diluted EPS 6


$ 1.97


$ 1.80


$ 1.77


$ 1.98


$ 2.04












Non-interest expense


$ 49,305


$ 49,664


$ 61,410


$ 50,826


$ 64,432

Remove significant items:











Merger-related


-


-


8,948


3,101


23,805

Total significant items


$ -


$ -


$ 8,948


$ 3,101


$ 23,805

Adjusted non-interest
expense


$ 49,305


$ 49,664


$ 52,462


$ 47,725


$ 40,627

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Interest income


$ 111,858


$ 110,786


$ 112,793


$ 118,526


$ 96,097

Interest expense


37,625


37,799


42,083


45,347


36,332

Non-interest income


12,877


10,023


11,791


10,616


9,505

Total revenue (non-
GAAP1)


$ 87,110


$ 83,010


$ 82,501


$ 83,795


$ 69,270












Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Income (loss) before taxes


$ 37,181


$ 32,845


$ 20,258


$ 32,822


$ (19,072)

Provision for (recapture of)
credit losses


624


501


833


147


23,910

Pretax, pre-
provision earnings
(non-GAAP1)


$ 37,805


$ 33,346


$ 21,091


$ 32,969


$ 4,838












Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )





For the three months ended



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Common shareholders'
equity


$ 769,605


$ 747,587


$ 719,744


$ 727,646


$ 682,713

Less:











Intangible assets


49,114


53,002


57,300


61,598


65,895

Goodwill


34,149


32,842


32,783


32,783


32,783

Tangible common equity
(non-GAAP1)


$ 686,342


$ 661,743


$ 629,661


$ 633,265


$ 584,035

Shares outstanding at end
of period


15,007,712


14,982,807


14,969,104


14,963,003


14,932,169

Tangible book value per
common share


$ 45.73


$ 44.17


$ 42.06


$ 42.32


$ 39.11

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )





As of or for the three months ended



June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Net interest income


$ 74,233


$ 72,987


$ 70,710


$ 73,179


$ 59,765

Taxable-equivalent
adjustments


1,059


881


858


847


688

Net interest income
(Fully Taxable-
Equivalent - FTE)


$ 75,292


$ 73,868


$ 71,568


$ 74,026


$ 60,453












Average interest-earning
assets


$ 7,248,238


$ 7,171,931


$ 7,273,770


$ 7,238,636


$ 5,994,383

Net interest margin
(non-GAAP1)


4.17 %


4.18 %


3.91 %


4.07 %


4.06 %












The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.


(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.

(2) Ratios as of June 30, 2025, are estimated.


(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.


(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.


(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.


(6) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
703-666-3555
[email protected]

SOURCE Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.