Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended June 30, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on July 24, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2025.

Q2 2025 Highlights

For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.97. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income applicable to common shares totaled $27.0 million, and diluted EPS was $1.80.

For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.51% and the annualized return on average equity was 15.50%.

Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.4 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.5%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP 1 ) was 4.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

) was 4.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Asset quality metrics remain within the Company's moderate risk profile with adequate reserve coverage.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 12.2%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.3%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.4%.2

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"I'm pleased with our first half 2025 results and how our balance sheet is positioned. We're successfully replacing non-strategic loans with assets that meet our relationship-based approach and maintaining ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. Our provision for credit losses reflects the confidence we have in our ability to manage and maintain asset quality metrics within our moderate risk appetite. We're keeping our focus on expense management while we continue to invest for the future, including our planned expansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and in Fredericksburg and Richmond, Virginia. We are looking forward to a strong second half of 2025 by continuing to be a trusted advisor to our customers and delivering our full suite of products and services across our footprint. Regardless of market developments, we are committed to delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders."

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2025 compared to First Quarter 2025

The Company reported second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2025 net income to applicable to common shares of $27.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share.

Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $57.1 million from March 31, 2025, as the Company exited approximately $90.8 million of non-strategic loans while originating $200.0 million of new, relationship-based loans.

Period-end total deposits were $6.4 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $150.9 million from March 31, 2025, primarily due to a $114.8 million decrease in brokered deposits.

Net interest income for the quarter was $74.2 million compared to $73.0 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $0.2 million, combined with an increase in interest income of $1.1 million. Lower interest expense was primarily attributable to lower deposit costs, including lower interest expense resulting from calling brokered time deposits, and the increase in interest income was primarily due to higher security and other interest income, somewhat offset by lower loan interest income.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) decreased to 4.17% versus 4.18% in the first quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2025.

) decreased to 4.17% versus 4.18% in the first quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2025. Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.5 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 56.0 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $2.2 million, or 51.7 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis.

The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.90% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the cost of deposits was mostly due to a decrease in amortization of acquired time deposits of $0.8 million and a decrease in the rate paid on savings deposits and brokered time deposits compared to the first quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded credit provision expense in the second quarter of 2025 of $624 thousand and the Company's allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2025, was $67.3 million, or 1.2% of total loans.

Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.9 million compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to collection of death proceeds from company-owned life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.8 million, card network partnership income of $1.3 million, and additional swap income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.3 million compared to $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting cost save realizations following the merger-related conversion that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 12.2%2 and 15.3%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.4%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 14.0%2 and 15.1%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.5%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the beliefs, goals, intentions, and expectations of the Company regarding revenues, earnings, earnings per share, loan production, asset quality, and capital levels, among other matters; our estimates of future costs and benefits of the actions we may take; our assessments of expected losses on loans; our assessments of interest rate and other market risks; our ability to achieve our financial and other strategic goals; and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "should," and other similar words and expressions, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Additionally, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made; the Company does not assume any duty, does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Furthermore, because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Further, factors identified herein are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm the Company. Accordingly, you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic, political, or market trends (either nationally or locally in the areas in which we conduct, or will conduct, business), including inflation, changes in interest rates, market volatility and monetary fluctuations, and changes in federal government policies and practices, as well as the impact from recently announced and future tariffs on the markets we serve; increased competition; changes in consumer confidence and demand for financial services, including changes in consumer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; changes in asset quality and credit risk; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries or declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws and regulations that pertain to our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; the effects of any cybersecurity breaches; and the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and other reports the Company files with the SEC.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31

June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2025

2024 Interest income



















Taxable loans, including fees

$ 96,803

$ 81,673

$ 97,031

$ 193,834

$ 109,718 Tax-exempt loans, including fees

43

33

46

89

33 Taxable securities

9,303

10,930

9,487

18,790

19,873 Tax-exempt securities

3,939

2,556

3,267

7,206

3,917 Other interest income

1,770

905

955

2,725

1,301 Total interest income

111,858

96,097

110,786

222,644

134,842 Interest expense



















Deposits

30,431

30,373

31,851

62,282

43,304 Short-term borrowings

4,438

4,071

3,192

7,630

7,726 Subordinated debt

2,730

1,860

2,729

5,459

1,860 Other interest expense

26

28

27

53

56 Total interest expense

37,625

36,332

37,799

75,424

52,946 Net interest income

74,233

59,765

72,987

147,220

81,896





















Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-

sale securities

717

20,100

900

1,617

19,430 Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit

exposures

(93)

3,810

(399)

(492)

3,810 Total provision for credit losses

624

23,910

501

1,125

23,240 Net interest income after credit loss expense

73,609

35,855

72,486

146,095

58,656





















Non-interest income



















Fiduciary and wealth management

2,425

2,211

2,443

4,868

3,630 Service charges and fees

2,036

1,813

2,089

4,125

2,470 Net gains on securities

38

613

1

39

613 Income from company-owned life insurance

2,982

922

1,193

4,175

1,469 Bank debit and other card revenue

3,024

2,457

2,884

5,908

3,588 Other non-interest income

2,372

1,489

1,413

3,785

1,989 Total non-interest income

12,877

9,505

10,023

22,900

13,759





















Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages

21,320

20,895

20,941

42,261

30,413 Pensions and other employee benefits

4,067

5,303

5,136

9,203

7,668 Occupancy

3,521

2,997

4,045

7,566

4,535 Equipment rentals, depreciation and

maintenance

4,100

12,663

4,084

8,184

13,944 Other operating

16,297

22,574

15,458

31,755

29,037 Total non-interest expense

49,305

64,432

49,664

98,969

85,597 Income (loss) before income taxes

37,181

(19,072)

32,845

70,026

(13,182)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

7,284

(2,153)

5,644

12,928

(1,475) Net income (loss)

29,897

(16,919)

27,201

57,098

(11,707) Preferred stock dividends

225

225

225

450

225 Net income (loss) applicable to

common shares

$ 29,672

$ (17,144)

$ 26,976

$ 56,648

$ (11,932)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)

(Audited) Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 65,173

$ 35,554 Interest-earning deposits with banks

259,973

99,760 Cash and cash equivalents

325,146

135,314 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

1,522,611

1,432,371 Restricted stock, at cost

42,189

33,559 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value

1,511

2,331 Loans

5,590,457

5,672,236 Allowance for credit losses

(67,256)

(68,040) Net loans

5,523,201

5,604,196 Premises and equipment, net

133,997

132,270 Other real estate owned

2,742

2,783 Accrued interest receivable

35,453

34,454 Intangible assets

49,114

57,300 Goodwill

34,149

32,783 Company-owned life insurance

182,181

182,834 Other assets

205,687

161,990 Total Assets

$ 8,057,981

$ 7,812,185









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities







Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 1,363,617

$ 1,379,940 Interest-bearing deposits

5,027,357

5,135,299 Total deposits

6,390,974

6,515,239 Short-term borrowings

650,000

365,000 Subordinated debentures, net

97,552

94,872 Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts

17,140

17,013 Accrued interest and other liabilities

122,297

89,904 Total Liabilities

7,277,963

7,082,028









Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock and surplus

10,413

10,413 Common stock

7,790

7,770 Common stock, additional paid-in capital

403,234

401,172 Retained earnings

474,019

434,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(87,854)

(95,720) Treasury stock

(27,584)

(27,584) Total Shareholders' Equity

780,018

730,157 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 8,057,981

$ 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited) For the three months ended Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans 6.90 %

6.96 %

6.91 %

7.34 %

7.33 % Tax-exempt loans 5.90

5.80

5.87

5.63

5.55 Total loans 6.90

6.96

6.91

7.34

7.33 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 4.68

5.76

4.48

3.43

3.54 Securities:

















Taxable securities 3.83

3.85

3.82

4.05

4.48 Tax-exempt securities 4.20

3.85

3.55

3.58

3.05 Total securities 3.95

3.85

3.75

3.91

4.05 Total interest-earning assets 6.25 %

6.31 %

6.22 %

6.56 %

6.49 %



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand 2.21 %

2.16 %

2.51 %

3.19 %

3.00 % Money market & savings 2.01

2.02

1.60

1.43

1.53 Brokered CDs & time

deposits 3.37

3.85

4.55

4.82

4.55 Total interest-bearing

deposits 2.41

2.53

2.76

3.02

2.90 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 3.91

3.88

4.17

4.06

4.38 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 9.62

9.85

9.87

10.16

10.30 Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2.68 %

2.76 %

2.98 %

3.21 %

3.14 %



















Taxable-equivalent net

interest spread 3.57

3.55

3.24

3.35

3.35 Benefit from use of non-

interest-bearing deposits 0.60

0.63

0.67

0.72

0.71 Taxable-equivalent net

interest margin (non-GAAP1) 4.17 %

4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %

4.06 %

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited) For the three months ended (In thousands) Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



















Interest-earning assets: Loans:

















Taxable loans $ 5,627,236

$ 5,651,937

$ 5,634,157

$ 5,621,531

$ 4,481,993 Tax-exempt loans 3,737

4,057

3,115

4,310

3,041 Total loans 5,630,973

5,655,994

5,637,272

5,625,841

4,485,034 Interest-earning deposits and

fed funds sold 81,369

40,757

152,537

175,265

94,765 Securities:

















Taxable securities 1,059,310

1,039,391

1,031,024

996,749

988,492 Tax-exempt securities 476,586

435,789

452,937

440,781

426,092 Total securities 1,535,896

1,475,180

1,483,961

1,437,530

1,414,584 Total interest-earning assets $ 7,248,238

$ 7,171,931

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383



















Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits:

















Interest-bearing demand $ 2,239,100

$ 2,216,243

$ 2,560,445

$ 2,144,567

$ 1,587,914 Money market & savings 1,648,338

1,633,307

1,366,276

1,725,387

1,480,985 Brokered CDs & time

deposits 1,173,213

1,253,841

1,247,900

1,328,076

1,141,758 Total interest-bearing

deposits 5,060,651

5,103,391

5,174,621

5,198,030

4,210,657 Borrowings:

















Short-term borrowings 457,775

336,245

325,084

304,849

376,063 Subordinated debt

borrowings and other 113,813

112,383

111,021

109,557

72,643 Total interest-bearing

liabilities $ 5,632,239

$ 5,552,019

$ 5,610,726

$ 5,612,436

$ 4,659,363



















Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,352,785

$ 1,371,615

$ 1,411,202

$ 1,389,134

$ 1,207,443

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024



















Per common share information Basic earnings (loss) $ 1.98

$ 1.80

$ 1.31

$ 1.83

$ (1.41) Diluted earnings (loss) 1.97

1.80

1.30

1.82

(1.41) Cash dividends 0.55

0.55

0.55

0.53

0.53 Book value 51.28

49.90

48.08

48.63

45.72 Tangible book value

(non-GAAP1) 45.73

44.17

42.06

42.32

39.11



















Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated) Assets $ 8,057,981

$ 7,838,090

$ 7,812,185

$ 7,864,913

$ 7,810,193 Average interest-earning assets 7,248,238

7,171,931

7,273,770

7,238,636

5,994,383 Loans (gross) 5,590,457

5,647,507

5,672,236

5,574,037

5,616,724 Loans (net) 5,523,201

5,579,754

5,604,196

5,506,220

5,548,707 Securities, available-for-

sale, at fair value 1,522,611

1,436,869

1,432,371

1,436,431

1,414,870 Intangible assets 49,114

53,002

57,300

61,598

65,895 Goodwill 34,149

32,842

32,783

32,783

32,783 Non-interest-bearing

deposits 1,363,617

1,382,427

1,379,940

1,392,123

1,397,030 Interest-bearing deposits 5,027,357

5,159,444

5,135,299

5,208,702

5,242,541 Deposits, total 6,390,974

6,541,871

6,515,239

6,600,825

6,639,571 Brokered deposits 132,098

246,902

244,802

345,328

403,668 Uninsured deposits 1,963,566

1,943,227

1,926,724

1,999,403

1,931,786 Short-term borrowings 650,000

300,000

365,000

320,163

285,161 Subordinated debt, net 114,692

113,289

111,885

110,482

109,064 Unused borrowing

capacity3 4,075,313

4,082,879

4,092,378

2,353,963

2,162,112 Total equity 780,018

758,000

730,157

738,059

693,126 Total common equity 769,605

747,587

719,744

727,646

682,713 Accumulated other

comprehensive income

(loss) (87,854)

(88,024)

(95,720)

(75,758)

(100,430)



















Asset Quality

















Provision for credit losses $ 624

$ 501

$ 833

$ 147

$ 23,910 Net loan charge-offs 1,214

1,187

737

285

599 Allowance for credit

losses 67,256

67,753

68,040

67,817

68,017 Total delinquencies (4) 29,056

86,223

38,213

12,486

16,334 Nonperforming loans (5) 85,531

64,756

38,368

35,872

32,842

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Income statement Interest income $ 111,858

$ 110,786

$ 112,793

$ 118,526

$ 96,097 Interest expense 37,625

37,799

42,083

45,347

36,332 Non-interest income 12,877

10,023

11,791

10,616

9,505 Total revenue (non-

GAAP1) 87,110

83,010

82,501

83,795

69,270 Non-interest expense 49,305

49,664

61,410

50,826

64,432 Pretax, pre-provision

earnings (non-GAAP1) 37,805

33,346

21,091

32,969

4,838 Provision for (recapture

of) credit losses 624

501

833

147

23,910 Income (loss) before

income taxes 37,181

32,845

20,258

32,822

(19,072) Income tax expense

(benefit) 7,284

5,644

465

5,200

(2,153) Net income (loss) 29,897

27,201

19,793

27,622

(16,919) Preferred stock dividends 225

225

225

225

225 Net income (loss)

applicable to common

shares $ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397

$ (17,144)



















Ratios Return on average assets

(annualized) 1.51 %

1.41 %

1.00 %

1.40 %

(1.06) % Return on average equity

(annualized) 15.50

14.57

10.49

15.20

(12.44) Net interest margin (non-

GAAP1) 4.17

4.18

3.91

4.07

4.06 Efficiency ratio 56.60

59.83

74.44

60.66

93.02 Loan-to-deposit ratio 87.47

86.33

87.06

84.44

84.59 Consolidated Common

Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

capital ratio2 12.21

11.77

11.53

11.40

10.91 Consolidated Total risk-

based capital ratio2 15.26

14.79

14.57

14.45

13.91 Consolidated Leverage

ratio2 10.42

10.12

9.80

9.66

9.04 Allowance coverage ratio 1.20

1.20

1.20

1.22

1.21 Allowance for credit losses

as a percentage of

non-performing loans 78.63

104.63

177.34

189.05

207.10 Non-performing loans as

a percentage of total loans 1.53

1.15

0.68

0.64

0.58 Non-performing assets as

a percentage of total

assets 1.10

0.86

0.53

0.49

0.46 Net charge-offs to

average loans

(annualized) 8.6 bps

8.5 bps

5.2 bps

2.0 bps

5.4 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Net income (loss)

applicable to common

shares

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 19,568

$ 27,397

$ (17,144) Add back significant items

(tax effected):



















Merger-related

-

-

7,069

2,449

18,806 Day 2 non-PCD

Provision

-

-

-

-

23,305 Total significant items

-

-

7,069

2,449

42,111 Operating net income

$ 29,672

$ 26,976

$ 26,637

$ 29,846

$ 24,967





















Weighted average dilutive

shares

15,023,807

15,026,376

15,038,442

15,040,145

12,262,979 Adjusted diluted EPS 6

$ 1.97

$ 1.80

$ 1.77

$ 1.98

$ 2.04





















Non-interest expense

$ 49,305

$ 49,664

$ 61,410

$ 50,826

$ 64,432 Remove significant items:



















Merger-related

-

-

8,948

3,101

23,805 Total significant items

$ -

$ -

$ 8,948

$ 3,101

$ 23,805 Adjusted non-interest

expense

$ 49,305

$ 49,664

$ 52,462

$ 47,725

$ 40,627

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )



For the three months ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Interest income

$ 111,858

$ 110,786

$ 112,793

$ 118,526

$ 96,097 Interest expense

37,625

37,799

42,083

45,347

36,332 Non-interest income

12,877

10,023

11,791

10,616

9,505 Total revenue (non-

GAAP1)

$ 87,110

$ 83,010

$ 82,501

$ 83,795

$ 69,270























Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Income (loss) before taxes

$ 37,181

$ 32,845

$ 20,258

$ 32,822

$ (19,072) Provision for (recapture of)

credit losses

624

501

833

147

23,910 Pretax, pre-

provision earnings

(non-GAAP1)

$ 37,805

$ 33,346

$ 21,091

$ 32,969

$ 4,838























Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )







For the three months ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Common shareholders'

equity

$ 769,605

$ 747,587

$ 719,744

$ 727,646

$ 682,713 Less:



















Intangible assets

49,114

53,002

57,300

61,598

65,895 Goodwill

34,149

32,842

32,783

32,783

32,783 Tangible common equity

(non-GAAP1)

$ 686,342

$ 661,743

$ 629,661

$ 633,265

$ 584,035 Shares outstanding at end

of period

15,007,712

14,982,807

14,969,104

14,963,003

14,932,169 Tangible book value per

common share

$ 45.73

$ 44.17

$ 42.06

$ 42.32

$ 39.11

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )







As of or for the three months ended



June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Net interest income

$ 74,233

$ 72,987

$ 70,710

$ 73,179

$ 59,765 Taxable-equivalent

adjustments

1,059

881

858

847

688 Net interest income

(Fully Taxable-

Equivalent - FTE)

$ 75,292

$ 73,868

$ 71,568

$ 74,026

$ 60,453





















Average interest-earning

assets

$ 7,248,238

$ 7,171,931

$ 7,273,770

$ 7,238,636

$ 5,994,383 Net interest margin

(non-GAAP1)

4.17 %

4.18 %

3.91 %

4.07 %

4.06 %























The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements. (2) Ratios as of June 30, 2025, are estimated.

(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.

(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.

(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.

(6) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.

