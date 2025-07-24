Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter year ended June 30, 2025, and disclosed that, at its meeting on July 24, 2025, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2025.
Q2 2025 Highlights
- For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $29.7 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.97. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net income applicable to common shares totaled $27.0 million, and diluted EPS was $1.80.
- For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.51% and the annualized return on average equity was 15.50%.
- Ending total gross loans were $5.6 billion and ending total deposits were $6.4 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.5%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP1) was 4.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
- The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.4 billion at the end of the second quarter.
- Asset quality metrics remain within the Company's moderate risk profile with adequate reserve coverage.
- The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 12.2%2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.3%2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.4%.2
From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer
"I'm pleased with our first half 2025 results and how our balance sheet is positioned. We're successfully replacing non-strategic loans with assets that meet our relationship-based approach and maintaining ample liquidity, solid capital ratios, and adequate loss reserves. Our provision for credit losses reflects the confidence we have in our ability to manage and maintain asset quality metrics within our moderate risk appetite. We're keeping our focus on expense management while we continue to invest for the future, including our planned expansion in Bethesda, Maryland, and in Fredericksburg and Richmond, Virginia. We are looking forward to a strong second half of 2025 by continuing to be a trusted advisor to our customers and delivering our full suite of products and services across our footprint. Regardless of market developments, we are committed to delivering increased value for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders."
Results of Operations
Second Quarter 2025 compared to First Quarter 2025
The Company reported second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share, compared to first quarter 2025 net income to applicable to common shares of $27.0 million, or $1.80 per diluted common share.
- Period-end total gross loans were $5.6 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $57.1 million from March 31, 2025, as the Company exited approximately $90.8 million of non-strategic loans while originating $200.0 million of new, relationship-based loans.
- Period-end total deposits were $6.4 billion at June 30, 2025, a decrease of $150.9 million from March 31, 2025, primarily due to a $114.8 million decrease in brokered deposits.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $74.2 million compared to $73.0 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $0.2 million, combined with an increase in interest income of $1.1 million. Lower interest expense was primarily attributable to lower deposit costs, including lower interest expense resulting from calling brokered time deposits, and the increase in interest income was primarily due to higher security and other interest income, somewhat offset by lower loan interest income.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP1) decreased to 4.17% versus 4.18% in the first quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a lower yield on the loan portfolio offset by an increase in yield on the securities portfolio and a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the first quarter of 2025.
- Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.5 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 56.0 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $11.4 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $2.2 million, or 51.7 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis.
- The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.90% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.99% in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the cost of deposits was mostly due to a decrease in amortization of acquired time deposits of $0.8 million and a decrease in the rate paid on savings deposits and brokered time deposits compared to the first quarter of 2025.
- The Company recorded credit provision expense in the second quarter of 2025 of $624 thousand and the Company's allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2025, was $67.3 million, or 1.2% of total loans.
- Total non-interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.9 million compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to collection of death proceeds from company-owned life insurance which increased non-interest income by $1.8 million, card network partnership income of $1.3 million, and additional swap income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025.
- Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $49.3 million compared to $49.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting cost save realizations following the merger-related conversion that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Regulatory capital ratios2
The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 12.2%2 and 15.3%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.4%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.
Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of June 30, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 14.0%2 and 15.1%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.5%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.
For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.
About Burke & Herbert
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2025
2024
Interest income
Taxable loans, including fees
$ 96,803
$ 81,673
$ 97,031
$ 193,834
$ 109,718
Tax-exempt loans, including fees
43
33
46
89
33
Taxable securities
9,303
10,930
9,487
18,790
19,873
Tax-exempt securities
3,939
2,556
3,267
7,206
3,917
Other interest income
1,770
905
955
2,725
1,301
Total interest income
111,858
96,097
110,786
222,644
134,842
Interest expense
Deposits
30,431
30,373
31,851
62,282
43,304
Short-term borrowings
4,438
4,071
3,192
7,630
7,726
Subordinated debt
2,730
1,860
2,729
5,459
1,860
Other interest expense
26
28
27
53
56
Total interest expense
37,625
36,332
37,799
75,424
52,946
Net interest income
74,233
59,765
72,987
147,220
81,896
Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-
717
20,100
900
1,617
19,430
Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit
(93)
3,810
(399)
(492)
3,810
Total provision for credit losses
624
23,910
501
1,125
23,240
Net interest income after credit loss expense
73,609
35,855
72,486
146,095
58,656
Non-interest income
Fiduciary and wealth management
2,425
2,211
2,443
4,868
3,630
Service charges and fees
2,036
1,813
2,089
4,125
2,470
Net gains on securities
38
613
1
39
613
Income from company-owned life insurance
2,982
922
1,193
4,175
1,469
Bank debit and other card revenue
3,024
2,457
2,884
5,908
3,588
Other non-interest income
2,372
1,489
1,413
3,785
1,989
Total non-interest income
12,877
9,505
10,023
22,900
13,759
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
21,320
20,895
20,941
42,261
30,413
Pensions and other employee benefits
4,067
5,303
5,136
9,203
7,668
Occupancy
3,521
2,997
4,045
7,566
4,535
Equipment rentals, depreciation and
4,100
12,663
4,084
8,184
13,944
Other operating
16,297
22,574
15,458
31,755
29,037
Total non-interest expense
49,305
64,432
49,664
98,969
85,597
Income (loss) before income taxes
37,181
(19,072)
32,845
70,026
(13,182)
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,284
(2,153)
5,644
12,928
(1,475)
Net income (loss)
29,897
(16,919)
27,201
57,098
(11,707)
Preferred stock dividends
225
225
225
450
225
Net income (loss) applicable to
$ 29,672
$ (17,144)
$ 26,976
$ 56,648
$ (11,932)
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 65,173
$ 35,554
Interest-earning deposits with banks
259,973
99,760
Cash and cash equivalents
325,146
135,314
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,522,611
1,432,371
Restricted stock, at cost
42,189
33,559
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value
1,511
2,331
Loans
5,590,457
5,672,236
Allowance for credit losses
(67,256)
(68,040)
Net loans
5,523,201
5,604,196
Premises and equipment, net
133,997
132,270
Other real estate owned
2,742
2,783
Accrued interest receivable
35,453
34,454
Intangible assets
49,114
57,300
Goodwill
34,149
32,783
Company-owned life insurance
182,181
182,834
Other assets
205,687
161,990
Total Assets
$ 8,057,981
$ 7,812,185
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,363,617
$ 1,379,940
Interest-bearing deposits
5,027,357
5,135,299
Total deposits
6,390,974
6,515,239
Short-term borrowings
650,000
365,000
Subordinated debentures, net
97,552
94,872
Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts
17,140
17,013
Accrued interest and other liabilities
122,297
89,904
Total Liabilities
7,277,963
7,082,028
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock and surplus
10,413
10,413
Common stock
7,790
7,770
Common stock, additional paid-in capital
403,234
401,172
Retained earnings
474,019
434,106
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(87,854)
(95,720)
Treasury stock
(27,584)
(27,584)
Total Shareholders' Equity
780,018
730,157
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 8,057,981
$ 7,812,185
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest-earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable loans
6.90 %
6.96 %
6.91 %
7.34 %
7.33 %
Tax-exempt loans
5.90
5.80
5.87
5.63
5.55
Total loans
6.90
6.96
6.91
7.34
7.33
Interest-earning deposits and
4.68
5.76
4.48
3.43
3.54
Securities:
Taxable securities
3.83
3.85
3.82
4.05
4.48
Tax-exempt securities
4.20
3.85
3.55
3.58
3.05
Total securities
3.95
3.85
3.75
3.91
4.05
Total interest-earning assets
6.25 %
6.31 %
6.22 %
6.56 %
6.49 %
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
2.21 %
2.16 %
2.51 %
3.19 %
3.00 %
Money market & savings
2.01
2.02
1.60
1.43
1.53
Brokered CDs & time
3.37
3.85
4.55
4.82
4.55
Total interest-bearing
2.41
2.53
2.76
3.02
2.90
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
3.91
3.88
4.17
4.06
4.38
Subordinated debt
9.62
9.85
9.87
10.16
10.30
Total interest-bearing
2.68 %
2.76 %
2.98 %
3.21 %
3.14 %
Taxable-equivalent net
3.57
3.55
3.24
3.35
3.35
Benefit from use of non-
0.60
0.63
0.67
0.72
0.71
Taxable-equivalent net
4.17 %
4.18 %
3.91 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
For the three months ended
(In thousands)
Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest-earning assets:
Loans:
Taxable loans
$ 5,627,236
$ 5,651,937
$ 5,634,157
$ 5,621,531
$ 4,481,993
Tax-exempt loans
3,737
4,057
3,115
4,310
3,041
Total loans
5,630,973
5,655,994
5,637,272
5,625,841
4,485,034
Interest-earning deposits and
81,369
40,757
152,537
175,265
94,765
Securities:
Taxable securities
1,059,310
1,039,391
1,031,024
996,749
988,492
Tax-exempt securities
476,586
435,789
452,937
440,781
426,092
Total securities
1,535,896
1,475,180
1,483,961
1,437,530
1,414,584
Total interest-earning assets
$ 7,248,238
$ 7,171,931
$ 7,273,770
$ 7,238,636
$ 5,994,383
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 2,239,100
$ 2,216,243
$ 2,560,445
$ 2,144,567
$ 1,587,914
Money market & savings
1,648,338
1,633,307
1,366,276
1,725,387
1,480,985
Brokered CDs & time
1,173,213
1,253,841
1,247,900
1,328,076
1,141,758
Total interest-bearing
5,060,651
5,103,391
5,174,621
5,198,030
4,210,657
Borrowings:
Short-term borrowings
457,775
336,245
325,084
304,849
376,063
Subordinated debt
113,813
112,383
111,021
109,557
72,643
Total interest-bearing
$ 5,632,239
$ 5,552,019
$ 5,610,726
$ 5,612,436
$ 4,659,363
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$ 1,352,785
$ 1,371,615
$ 1,411,202
$ 1,389,134
$ 1,207,443
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Per common share information
Basic earnings (loss)
$ 1.98
$ 1.80
$ 1.31
$ 1.83
$ (1.41)
Diluted earnings (loss)
1.97
1.80
1.30
1.82
(1.41)
Cash dividends
0.55
0.55
0.55
0.53
0.53
Book value
51.28
49.90
48.08
48.63
45.72
Tangible book value
45.73
44.17
42.06
42.32
39.11
Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated)
Assets
$ 8,057,981
$ 7,838,090
$ 7,812,185
$ 7,864,913
$ 7,810,193
Average interest-earning assets
7,248,238
7,171,931
7,273,770
7,238,636
5,994,383
Loans (gross)
5,590,457
5,647,507
5,672,236
5,574,037
5,616,724
Loans (net)
5,523,201
5,579,754
5,604,196
5,506,220
5,548,707
Securities, available-for-
1,522,611
1,436,869
1,432,371
1,436,431
1,414,870
Intangible assets
49,114
53,002
57,300
61,598
65,895
Goodwill
34,149
32,842
32,783
32,783
32,783
Non-interest-bearing
1,363,617
1,382,427
1,379,940
1,392,123
1,397,030
Interest-bearing deposits
5,027,357
5,159,444
5,135,299
5,208,702
5,242,541
Deposits, total
6,390,974
6,541,871
6,515,239
6,600,825
6,639,571
Brokered deposits
132,098
246,902
244,802
345,328
403,668
Uninsured deposits
1,963,566
1,943,227
1,926,724
1,999,403
1,931,786
Short-term borrowings
650,000
300,000
365,000
320,163
285,161
Subordinated debt, net
114,692
113,289
111,885
110,482
109,064
Unused borrowing
4,075,313
4,082,879
4,092,378
2,353,963
2,162,112
Total equity
780,018
758,000
730,157
738,059
693,126
Total common equity
769,605
747,587
719,744
727,646
682,713
Accumulated other
(87,854)
(88,024)
(95,720)
(75,758)
(100,430)
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses
$ 624
$ 501
$ 833
$ 147
$ 23,910
Net loan charge-offs
1,214
1,187
737
285
599
Allowance for credit
67,256
67,753
68,040
67,817
68,017
Total delinquencies (4)
29,056
86,223
38,213
12,486
16,334
Nonperforming loans (5)
85,531
64,756
38,368
35,872
32,842
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income statement
Interest income
$ 111,858
$ 110,786
$ 112,793
$ 118,526
$ 96,097
Interest expense
37,625
37,799
42,083
45,347
36,332
Non-interest income
12,877
10,023
11,791
10,616
9,505
Total revenue (non-
87,110
83,010
82,501
83,795
69,270
Non-interest expense
49,305
49,664
61,410
50,826
64,432
Pretax, pre-provision
37,805
33,346
21,091
32,969
4,838
Provision for (recapture
624
501
833
147
23,910
Income (loss) before
37,181
32,845
20,258
32,822
(19,072)
Income tax expense
7,284
5,644
465
5,200
(2,153)
Net income (loss)
29,897
27,201
19,793
27,622
(16,919)
Preferred stock dividends
225
225
225
225
225
Net income (loss)
$ 29,672
$ 26,976
$ 19,568
$ 27,397
$ (17,144)
Ratios
Return on average assets
1.51 %
1.41 %
1.00 %
1.40 %
(1.06) %
Return on average equity
15.50
14.57
10.49
15.20
(12.44)
Net interest margin (non-
4.17
4.18
3.91
4.07
4.06
Efficiency ratio
56.60
59.83
74.44
60.66
93.02
Loan-to-deposit ratio
87.47
86.33
87.06
84.44
84.59
Consolidated Common
12.21
11.77
11.53
11.40
10.91
Consolidated Total risk-
15.26
14.79
14.57
14.45
13.91
Consolidated Leverage
10.42
10.12
9.80
9.66
9.04
Allowance coverage ratio
1.20
1.20
1.20
1.22
1.21
Allowance for credit losses
78.63
104.63
177.34
189.05
207.10
Non-performing loans as
1.53
1.15
0.68
0.64
0.58
Non-performing assets as
1.10
0.86
0.53
0.49
0.46
Net charge-offs to
8.6 bps
8.5 bps
5.2 bps
2.0 bps
5.4 bps
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 29,672
$ 26,976
$ 19,568
$ 27,397
$ (17,144)
Add back significant items
Merger-related
-
-
7,069
2,449
18,806
Day 2 non-PCD
-
-
-
-
23,305
Total significant items
-
-
7,069
2,449
42,111
Operating net income
$ 29,672
$ 26,976
$ 26,637
$ 29,846
$ 24,967
Weighted average dilutive
15,023,807
15,026,376
15,038,442
15,040,145
12,262,979
Adjusted diluted EPS 6
$ 1.97
$ 1.80
$ 1.77
$ 1.98
$ 2.04
Non-interest expense
$ 49,305
$ 49,664
$ 61,410
$ 50,826
$ 64,432
Remove significant items:
Merger-related
-
-
8,948
3,101
23,805
Total significant items
$ -
$ -
$ 8,948
$ 3,101
$ 23,805
Adjusted non-interest
$ 49,305
$ 49,664
$ 52,462
$ 47,725
$ 40,627
Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses or Day 2 non-PCD provision. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.
Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$ 111,858
$ 110,786
$ 112,793
$ 118,526
$ 96,097
Interest expense
37,625
37,799
42,083
45,347
36,332
Non-interest income
12,877
10,023
11,791
10,616
9,505
Total revenue (non-
$ 87,110
$ 83,010
$ 82,501
$ 83,795
$ 69,270
Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Income (loss) before taxes
$ 37,181
$ 32,845
$ 20,258
$ 32,822
$ (19,072)
Provision for (recapture of)
624
501
833
147
23,910
Pretax, pre-
$ 37,805
$ 33,346
$ 21,091
$ 32,969
$ 4,838
Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.
Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 )
For the three months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Common shareholders'
$ 769,605
$ 747,587
$ 719,744
$ 727,646
$ 682,713
Less:
Intangible assets
49,114
53,002
57,300
61,598
65,895
Goodwill
34,149
32,842
32,783
32,783
32,783
Tangible common equity
$ 686,342
$ 661,743
$ 629,661
$ 633,265
$ 584,035
Shares outstanding at end
15,007,712
14,982,807
14,969,104
14,963,003
14,932,169
Tangible book value per
$ 45.73
$ 44.17
$ 42.06
$ 42.32
$ 39.11
In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in stockholders' equity.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts)
Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 )
As of or for the three months ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net interest income
$ 74,233
$ 72,987
$ 70,710
$ 73,179
$ 59,765
Taxable-equivalent
1,059
881
858
847
688
Net interest income
$ 75,292
$ 73,868
$ 71,568
$ 74,026
$ 60,453
Average interest-earning
$ 7,248,238
$ 7,171,931
$ 7,273,770
$ 7,238,636
$ 5,994,383
Net interest margin
4.17 %
4.18 %
3.91 %
4.07 %
4.06 %
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.
(2) Ratios as of June 30, 2025, are estimated.
(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.
(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.
(6) Weighted average diluted shares for Q2 2024 calculated only for computation of adjusted diluted EPS. Weighted average diluted shares for GAAP diluted EPS are the same as shares for calculating basic EPS due to the antidilutive effect of the diluted shares when considering the GAAP net loss for the quarter.
