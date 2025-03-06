Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735
Stuttgart
06.03.25
13:27 Uhr
11,700 Euro
+0,400
+3,54 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
PR Newswire
06.03.2025 16:42 Uhr
XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Montanaro Asset Management Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Mar-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.710000

0.000000

4.710000

1315000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.810000

0.000000

5.810000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

SG9999003735

1315000

4.710000

Sub Total 8.A

1315000

4.710000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-Mar-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London


