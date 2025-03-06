Icelandair Group hf.: Record load factor in February

In February 2025, Icelandair transported 251 thousand passengers, a 7% increase compared to February 2024 on an 8% increase in capacity. During the month, 40% of passengers were travelling to Iceland, 20% from Iceland, 33% were via passengers and 7% were travelling within Iceland. Load factor was a record 79.8% and on-time performance was 80.5%.

The yield totaled 8.0 US cents and was lower than in February last year, but the impact of the yield decrease was offset by a stronger load factor, keeping passenger unit revenue similar to last year.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 27%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 10% compared to February last year.?CO2 emissions decreased by 6% per Operational Ton Kilometer (OTK) compared to February last year due to higher load factor and positive impact of continued fleet renewal with an increase in flights operated by the fuel-efficient B737 MAX and A321 LR aircraft.?

Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair:??

"We are pleased to once again report strong traffic numbers, highlighting the trust and value our customers place in Icelandair and our services. Notably, we achieved a record load factor in February this year on an 8% increase in capacity compared to last year. Additionally, we launched ticket sales for our newest interline partnership with Southwest Airlines. The partnership opens new and improved connections, initially through Baltimore (BWI), to many markets in North America, and to date, we have received bookings from 43 airports in the US on this new partnership. As we look forward to a busy summer our preparations are well underway. Last week we took delivery of our second Airbus, with two more set to be delivered in the upcoming months."

