Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MWHV | ISIN: IS0000013464 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2025 10:45 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Icelandair Group hf.: Strong market demand to Iceland, with the number of passengers up by 18%

In May 2025, Icelandair transported 448 thousand passengers, a 13% increase compared to May last year. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported more than 1.6 million passengers. During the month, 29% of passengers were traveling to Iceland, 16% from Iceland, 50% were via passengers, and 5% were traveling within Iceland.

Demand in the market to Iceland was strong during the month, with an 18% increase in passenger numbers. Load factor was 79.6%, and on-time performance was 84.1%. Yield decreased by 2% year-over-year, due to economy fare discounting in the competitive transatlantic market.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 10%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 2% compared to May last year. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 4%.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:
"We continue seeing strong traffic numbers, with a notable increase in the market to Iceland. This aligns with our increased focus on the more lucrative markets to and from Iceland. We maintain our outstanding on-time performance, which is the result of our focus on operational efficiency and the collective effort of our great team.

We recently signed a codeshare partnership agreement with Air India, which will open up exciting travel opportunities between Iceland and India. Additionally, we announced an expansion of our partnerships with Southwest and Turkish Airlines. In May, we announced two new winter destinations, Edinburgh and Malaga, and extended our schedule to Nashville into January. Last week, we took delivery of the fourth Airbus. These new and efficient aircraft open exciting future opportunities for our extensive route network."

Contact information
Investors: Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir. E-mail:?iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.