Icelandair Group hf.: Strong market demand to Iceland, with the number of passengers up by 18%

In May 2025, Icelandair transported 448 thousand passengers, a 13% increase compared to May last year. Year-to-date, Icelandair has transported more than 1.6 million passengers. During the month, 29% of passengers were traveling to Iceland, 16% from Iceland, 50% were via passengers, and 5% were traveling within Iceland.

Demand in the market to Iceland was strong during the month, with an 18% increase in passenger numbers. Load factor was 79.6%, and on-time performance was 84.1%. Yield decreased by 2% year-over-year, due to economy fare discounting in the competitive transatlantic market.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 10%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 2% compared to May last year. CO2 emissions per Operational Ton Kilometer decreased by 4%.



Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair President and CEO:

"We continue seeing strong traffic numbers, with a notable increase in the market to Iceland. This aligns with our increased focus on the more lucrative markets to and from Iceland. We maintain our outstanding on-time performance, which is the result of our focus on operational efficiency and the collective effort of our great team.

We recently signed a codeshare partnership agreement with Air India, which will open up exciting travel opportunities between Iceland and India. Additionally, we announced an expansion of our partnerships with Southwest and Turkish Airlines. In May, we announced two new winter destinations, Edinburgh and Malaga, and extended our schedule to Nashville into January. Last week, we took delivery of the fourth Airbus. These new and efficient aircraft open exciting future opportunities for our extensive route network."

