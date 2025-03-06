Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces that on 4 March 2024, AEDT, it released to the Australian Securities Exchange its 31 December 2024 half year results.

Https://www.besra.com/bez-31-december-2024-half-year-results

Besra

Besra is a gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

