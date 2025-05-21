Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") advises that it has received the resignation of Mr. Chang Loong Lee (Kenny Lee) as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Lee's resignation letter stated:

"After considerable reflection, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as a Board member."

"This decision has not been made lightly. My time at Besra has been deeply meaningful, professionally rewarding, personally enriching and built on strong relationships with colleagues I respect greatly. I hold immense admiration for the vision and potential of this organisation and remain proud of what we have achieved during my tenure. It is best to make way for another Director who may strengthen the Board."

"Please be assured that I remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition and will do everything necessary to hand over my responsibilities effectively."

Newly appointed Chair of Besra, Mr. David Potter, stated:

"Kenny's decision to step down from his executive role within the Company was not made lightly. It is a testament to his integrity that he made it independently and with the best interest of Besra's shareholders."

The Board sincerely thanks Mr. Lee for his service and commitment to Besra since his appointment as a Director of the Company in September 2023.

Following the resignation of Mr. Lee, the Board of Besra comprises the following:

David Potter - Non-Executive Chair of the Company

Jon Morda - Non-Executive Director

Sean Williamson - Non-Executive Director

Dato' Lim Khong Soon - Non-Executive Director

This announcement was authorised for release by Mr David Potter - Non-Executive Chair.

Michael Higginson,

Company Secretary

