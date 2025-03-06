Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Wie KI die Medikamentenzulassung um Jahre verkürzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
06.03.25
21:49 Uhr
1,860 Euro
+0,052
+2,88 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENTOO MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2025 21:18 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gentoo Media Inc: Gentoo Media - Mandatory notification of trade

Finanznachrichten News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sebastian Hyldebrandt Mortensen, executive assistant and primary insider of Gentoo Media Inc. (Gentoo) has today acquired 250 shares in Gentoo at an average price of SEK 21.07 per share. After this transaction, close associates of Sebastian Hyldebrandt Mortensen hold 250 shares in Gentoo Media.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a market-leading affiliate connecting operators and players in the online gambling and sports betting industry. Gentoo Media offers an array of iGaming affiliate solutions, such as paid marketing expertise and quality traffic through our prominent industry sites including AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister. Through its subsidiary Titan Inc. the company also sells SEO and content services to online businesses. In 2024, Gentoo Media (formerly GiG Media) became Gentoo Media Inc. following a legal split separating the Media and Platform and Sportsbook business in Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) into two independently listed companies. Gentoo Media Inc. is dual listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker "G2MNO") and Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker "G2M"). www.gentoomedia.com.

For questions, please contact:
sebastian.mortensen@g2m.com
+45 2083 9553

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gentoo-media-inc/r/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4115656

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gentoo-media---mandatory-notification-of-trade-302395078.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.