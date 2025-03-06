WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $104.3 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $81.2 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.4 million or $0.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $964.7 million from $931.6 million last year.The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $104.3 Mln. vs. $81.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $964.7 Mln vs. $931.6 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX