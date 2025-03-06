WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its results for the first quarter on Thursday, medical devices company CooperCompanies (COO), updated its fiscal year 2025 financial guidance.For the fiscal year 2025, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be $3.94 to $4.02, raised from previous guidance of $3.92 to $4.02.The company continues to expect fiscal 2025 total revenue of $4,080 million to $4,158 million, and organic growth of 6% to 8%.CVI revenue is expected to be $2,733 million to $2,786 million and CSI revenue of $1,347 million to $1,372 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX