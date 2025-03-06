WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):Earnings: -$7.75 million in Q4 vs. -$29.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. -$0.38 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.94 million or $0.08 per share for the period.Revenue: $79.44 million in Q4 vs. $74.58 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX