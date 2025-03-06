WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI), a battery technology solutions provider, Thursday received a Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, as its stock remained below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.Initially given until January 28, 2025, to meet the requirement, the company failed to do so and was notified of a potential delisting.Following an appeal, Nasdaq's Hearings Panel granted an extension, allowing STI until May 16, 2025, to regain compliance, potentially through a reverse stock split, with a final deadline set for May 30, 2025.On Thursday, STI closed at $0.1313, down 18.55%, and is currently trading at $0.1258 in after-hours, reflecting a further 4.19% decline on the Nasdaq Global Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX