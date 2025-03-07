Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company today announced that the company has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results after the markets close on Monday, March 17, 2025. The company also plans to participate in an upcoming investor conference.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results

The company will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern on Monday, March 17, which will remain open to the public. During the conference call, the company will review its financial results and provide business updates.

Participants should register for, and access, the call using this link. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. Once registered, participants will be given the option to either dial into the call with the number and unique passcode provided, or to use the dial-out option to connect their phone instantly. The link to access the live webcast can also be found on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events.

A replay will be available following the conference call, accessible under Events.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Sangamo will participate in the Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held from March 11-13, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

Sandy Macrae, Sangamo's President and Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 12 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Sangamo Therapeutics website in the Investors and Media section under Events. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics is a genomic medicine company dedicated to translating ground-breaking science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious neurological diseases who do not have adequate or any treatment options. Sangamo believes that its zinc finger epigenetic regulators are ideally suited to potentially address devastating neurological disorders and that its capsid discovery platform can expand delivery beyond currently available intrathecal delivery capsids, including in the central nervous system. Sangamo's pipeline also includes multiple partnered programs and programs with opportunities for partnership and investment. To learn more, visit www.sangamo.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

