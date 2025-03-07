Lufthansa shares surged over 12% on Thursday, reaching a 52-week high of €8.13, positioning the airline as the top performer in Germany's MDAX index. The impressive rally came despite the company reporting a significant profit decline for 2024, with adjusted operating earnings dropping by more than €1 billion to approximately €1.65 billion. Net profit fell 18% to €1.4 billion year-over-year. Analysts from JP Morgan noted that fourth-quarter results exceeded market estimates by 14%, fueling investor optimism. Despite financial headwinds including strikes, higher costs, and declining ticket prices, Lufthansa plans to maintain its €0.30 per share dividend. The company's passenger volume increased by 7% to 131 million travelers last year, while revenue grew 6% to €37.6 billion.

Growth Strategy Beyond German Borders

Looking forward, Lufthansa aims for a "significant" improvement in earnings for 2025, planning to expand flight capacity by about 4% to reach 95% of pre-pandemic levels. The airline expects additional momentum from its recent acquisition of a 41% minority stake in Italy's national carrier Ita, described by CEO Carsten Spohr as "the largest airline acquisition in our history." The former Alitalia successor is projected to contribute positively to group earnings this year. Notably, Lufthansa continues to shift its business focus internationally, with less than 20% of revenue expected to come from its German home market in 2025. Including the new Italian investment, the company forecasts approximately 14% revenue growth to around €43 billion.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Lufthansa information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Lufthansa analysis...