WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sagtec Global Limited (SAGT), a provider of customizable software solutions that has revolutionized Malaysia's Food and Beverage industry with Speed+, a pioneering cloud point of sale (POS) system integrated QR Pay, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate 1.75 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share.In addition, the company has granted the sole book-running manager a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 262,500 ordinary shares from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.The Company expects to receive total gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, excluding any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 7, 2025, under the ticker symbol 'SAGT'. The offering is expected to close on March 10, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX