Press Release Medacta Group SA acquires Parcus Medical to accelerate expansion in Sportsmed Specialist provider of sports medicine and arthroscopy solutions

Excellently complementing Medacta's portfolio in sports medicine

Gaining access to additional global sales channels and customers

Increasing presence in the fast-growing Ambulatory Surgery Centre US market

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 07 March 2025 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta", SIX:MOVE) announced today the acquisition of Parcus Medical, a specialist provider of sports medicine and arthroscopy solutions from Anika, with 2024 revenue of a good USD 16 million. The acquisition will enable Medacta to accelerate its expansion of its sports medicine offering, while also gaining access to additional US sales agents and distributors in over 45 countries thereby enlarging its global reach to customers. With the acquisition, Parcus Medical will be integrated in the Medacta Sportsmed business line accelerating the go-to-market strategy for a swift future growth in Sportsmed. As part of the acquisition, Medacta will take over Parcus' US manufacturing site in Florida, allowing Medacta to be vertically integrated also in Sportsmed. Parcus' portfolio offers a diverse product family in sports medicine that helps facilitate surgical procedures in the shoulder, knee, hip and foot & ankle. The acquisition significantly expands and excellently complements Medacta's sports medicine solution offerings in Sportsmed. Medacta will be able to leverage Parcus Medical's brands and innovations to better serve the market. Furthermore, Medacta will be able to capitalize opportunities due to its strong presence in the fast-growing US Ambulatory Surgical Centre (ASC) market. The acquisition also underscores Medacta's dedication to improving patient outcome and healthcare sustainability. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta, commented: "Parcus Medical is a great addition to Medacta's Sportsmed business with its complementary product portfolio and trusted brands. The acquisition is in line with our strategy to seize opportunities to further perfect our offerings to sustainably improve patient outcome and patient satisfaction. I warmly welcome all 50 employees to Medacta, all partners, sales agents, distributors and customers." Terms of the transaction The transaction was financed from existing resources. Both parties have agreed not to disclose any further details. The acquisition has already been completed. Advisors BCLP served as legal counsel and Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial advisor to Medacta. Contact Medacta Anja Pomrehn Group VP Investor & Financial Media Relations & ESG Phone: +41 91 696 14 95 investor.relations@medacta.ch About Medacta Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. 