Das Instrument 8CN KYG2163K1076 CHINA NEW HI.ED.GR.-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2025The instrument 8CN KYG2163K1076 CHINA NEW HI.ED.GR.-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2025Das Instrument OIHC BMG2581C1091 CSI PROPERT.SUBDIV.HD-008 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2025The instrument OIHC BMG2581C1091 CSI PROPERT.SUBDIV.HD-008 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2025Das Instrument 1NQ CA25381D2068 DIGIHOST TECHN. INC. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2025The instrument 1NQ CA25381D2068 DIGIHOST TECHN. INC. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2025Das Instrument P99 NO0010895667 CODELAB CAPIT. NK-,13736 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2025The instrument P99 NO0010895667 CODELAB CAPIT. NK-,13736 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2025Das Instrument WHS AU000000KPO1 KALINA POWER LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.03.2025The instrument WHS AU000000KPO1 KALINA POWER LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 10.03.2025