Kyocera Document Solutions Inc. (President: Hironori Ando) is pleased to announce that a collaborative work designed and produced by Mr. Kunihiko Morinaga of the Japanese fashion brand "ANREALAGE," using fabric printed with our inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH," was presented at Paris Fashion Week 2025 AW. At ANREALAGE's show held on March 5, 2025 at the American Cathedral, 24 outfits were presented, out of which 20 were printed with FOREARTH fabrics. The mesmerizing music of French electronic duo and former Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter, combined with Morinaga's innovative collection of prints and lights, was a huge hit. Mr. Morinaga's creations transformed the space, seamlessly blending fashion, art, and historic architecture into an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250306667007/en/

ANREALAGE and FOREARTH Collaborate for the third time at Paris Fashion Week 2025 AW (Photo: Business Wire)

Textured fabrics, such as jacquard, were used in this collaboration, with FOREARTH's printing technology highly praised for its ability to manage the fabric's uneven surface while ensuring vibrant color reproduction. Enhancing this innovation, FOREARTH's water-independent, location-free printing enables equipment to be installed near design and production sites, allowing for greater flexibility in creative workflows with minimal lead time.

Comment from Kunihiko Morinaga

The collaboration between ANREALAGE and Kyocera has now entered its third phase, and for this collection, we explored a new form of expression under the theme of "SCREEN," where garments themselves become mediums that project light. Leveraging FOREARTH's eight-color ink printing technology, we achieved vibrant color expression that goes beyond the limitations of conventional CMYK four-color printing, successfully capturing the brilliance of RGB (Red/Green/Blue) the three primary colors of light. This enabled us to create visual effects that give the impression of illumination without compromising the integrity of the fabric. Additionally, the pigment ink adhered seamlessly to textured materials such as jacquard and velvet, preserving their natural feel while expanding the possibilities of textile expression.

In this collection, we challenged the idea of projecting multiple designs onto black screen-textile garments printed by FOREARTH, allowing a single piece to embody diverse visual expressions. By breaking free from static design constraints and redefining fashion as a more dynamic and fluid medium, our vision aligned deeply with FOREARTH's concept of "Creative Free." Through these three collaborations, I have come to realize even more strongly the potential of advanced printing technology to expand the boundaries of fashion expression.

Contacts:

