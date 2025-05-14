KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics manufacturer, reported Wednesday lower profit in its fiscal year 2025, despite slightly higher sales revenues. Looking ahead, the company projects significantly higher earnings, but weak sales.In the full year, profit attributable to owners of the parent was 24.10 billion yen, down 76.2 percent from 101.07 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per basic share declined to 17.11 yen from 71.58 yen last year.Operating profit dropped 70.6 percent from last year to 27.30 billion yen.Sales revenues, however, edged up 0.5 percent to 2.01 trillion yen from 2 trillion yen last year.Looking ahead, for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects profit attributable of 70.50 billion yen or 50.05 yen per basic share, a growth of 192.6 percent from last year.Operating profit would grow 101.5 percent to 55 billion yen, while sales revenues would be down 5.7 percent to 1.90 trillion yen.Further, the company said that for fiscal 2025, the amount of the year-end dividend will be 25 yen per share. The amount of the annual dividend will be 50 yen per share.Dividends per share for the year 2026 are forecasted to be 50 yen on an annual basis, same as the prior year.In Tokyo, Kyocera shares closed Wednesday's trading at 1,792.50 yen, down 1.51 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX