

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY37.143 billion, or JPY26.37 per share. This compares with JPY36.797 billion, or JPY26.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to JPY478.038 billion from JPY498.868 billion last year.



Kyocera Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY37.143 Bln. vs. JPY36.797 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY26.37 vs. JPY26.12 last year. -Revenue: JPY478.038 Bln vs. JPY498.868 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year to March 31, 2026, the company expects a net income of JYP 70.500 billion, up 192.6% from last year. Basic income per share is expected to be at JPY 50.04.



Annual sales revenue is anticipated to be JPY 1.900 trillion, down 5.7% from the previous year.



Kyocera aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 50 per share, unchanged from the prior year's JPY 50 per share.



