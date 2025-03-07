4basebio Plc - Employee Long Term Incentive Plan and Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

7 March 2025

4basebio PLC

("4basebio" or the "Company")

Employee Long Term Incentive Plan and Issue of Equity

Cambridge, UK, 7 March 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation-led provider of novel synthetic DNA products and a non-viral, thermostable nucleic acid delivery platform announces that, pursuant to the Employees Benefit Trust ("EBT") operated by Fiduchi Trustees (UK) Limited, the EBT has been awarded 18,998 ordinary shares of EUR€1.00 each in the Company ("EBT Shares") at £11.15 per ordinary share, being the closing mid-market price on 28 February 2025.

As announced on 18 July 2024, the EBT was established as part of the employee long-term incentive plan and is a discretionary trust for the benefit of employees of the Company.

The Company set up the share incentive plan so that employees eligible for the scheme will be awarded new ordinary shares to the value of approximately £3,600 each tax year which will be held by the EBT on behalf of the employees and will be subject to vesting criteria. Awards of shares will be calculated by reference to the mid-market closing price on or around the award date and will be rounded down to the nearest whole share. The Board of Directors, PDMR's and senior management of the Company will not be included in this programme.

This is a delayed allocation in relation to two planned awards from August 2024 and February 2025, of £1,800 each. The next allocation is expected to take place during July 2025 and the market will be updated at that time.

Following the settlement of the award of the EBT Shares, the EBT will hold a total of 24,518 shares in the Company, equivalent to 0.16 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Issue of Equity and AdmissionTotal Voting Rights

The EBT Shares will be fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Application has been made for the EBT Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission and settlement of the EBT Shares is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 11 March 2025.

Following Admission, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 15,496,393. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights will be 15,496,393. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries, please contact:

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, CEO +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Tuner / Sandy Jamieson +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Broker RBC Capital Markets Rupert Walford / Max Avison / Kathryn Deegan +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.