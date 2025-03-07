PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased sharply in January as exports fell amid an increase in imports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.The trade gap rose to EUR 6.54 billion from EUR 3.48 billion in December. In the same period last year, the trade deficit totaled EUR 6.87 billion.Exports declined 4.6 percent on a monthly basis, while imports climbed 1.2 percent in January.Year-on-year, both exports and imports rose by 2.1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.The energy balance deteriorated slightly by EUR 0.1 billion in January after a continuous improvement since June 2024, the customs office said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX