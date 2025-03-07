MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the country's energy infrastructure and gas production facilities came 'under massive missile and drone shelling' by Russia overnight.At least 18 people, including four children, were injured in the attacks, reports quoting local authorities said.The southern port city of Odessa and the eastern city of Kharkiv were heavily bombed.Ukraine's energy company Naftogaz' infrastructure also came under attack.Russia reportedly fired up to 20 missiles overnight using ships based in the Black Sea.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia will be hosting a meeting next week between officials of Ukraine and the United States for talks on ending the war.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who walked out of a meeting with President Donald Trump last week over differences of opinion about a proposed minerals deal, said on Thursday that he will work 'constructively' with Trump to reach a 'fast' and 'lasting' peace.Zelensky will be travelling to the gulf nation, but said he will not attend the meeting.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX