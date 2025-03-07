Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group's CFO leaves during 2025

Fagerhult Group AB's CFO Michael Wood has decided to leave the company after 9 years in his current role and move back to the UK.

Michael Wood will be continuing in his role until September.

"I have decided to leave the Group and move back to the UK. I have enjoyed my 20-year long career within the Fagerhult Group." says Michael Wood.

"Michael has contributed a lot within his function and to the success of the Fagerhult Group over many years. We are thankful for all his efforts." says the CEO Bodil Sonesson.

Fagerhult Group AB is immediately starting a process to find Michael Wood's successor.

Contact information

CEO, Bodil Sonesson, +46 722 23 76 02

bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us

The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

