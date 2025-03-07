Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
Frankfurt
07.03.25
08:05 Uhr
3,780 Euro
-0,015
-0,40 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9103,92012:14
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group's CFO leaves during 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Fagerhult Group AB's CFO Michael Wood has decided to leave the company after 9 years in his current role and move back to the UK.

Michael Wood will be continuing in his role until September.

"I have decided to leave the Group and move back to the UK. I have enjoyed my 20-year long career within the Fagerhult Group." says Michael Wood.

"Michael has contributed a lot within his function and to the success of the Fagerhult Group over many years. We are thankful for all his efforts." says the CEO Bodil Sonesson.

Fagerhult Group AB is immediately starting a process to find Michael Wood's successor.

Contact information
CEO, Bodil Sonesson, +46 722 23 76 02
bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

Image Attachments
Picture Michael Wood

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.