Iberdrola Spain has started commissioning the 225 MW Valdecañas pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) plant, which is hybridized with a 15 MW/7. 5 MWh battery energy storage system. From ESS News Spanish utility Iberdrola has begun commissioning the first stage of the Valdecañas pumping station near Cáceres, in the autonomous community of Extremadura. The completed hydroelectric site will have a 225 MW generation capacity plus a 15 MW/7. 5 MWh hybrid battery and will add 210 GWh of energy storage capacity to the local Tajo grid. Iberdrola said the project has used existing infrastructure at the site, ...

