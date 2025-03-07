Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has closed and oversubscribed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") with gross proceeds of $560,000 through the sale of up to 11,200,00 units of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one Common Share of the Issuer and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of two years at a price of $0.06 per Warrant Share.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for 2025 exploration activities at the company's high-grade gold project, to enhance investor communications outreach and for general working capital.

Participants in the offering included retail investors from Research Capital, Raymond James, Ventum Financial and Haywood Securities. Quinsam Capital Corporation a merchant bank and AlphaNorth Asset Management which manages a small-cap focused hedge fund both took a position.

A 10% cash finders fee may be paid to certain finders in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Golden Rapture Mining

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed, well-funded exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of high-potential assets. The company's flagship Phillips Township Property located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario is comprised of 10,000-acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems which includes a total of 18 mine shafts on site.

Shares issued after completion of this offering: 37,469,390

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243657

SOURCE: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation