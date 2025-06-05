Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) ("Golden Rapture" or the "Company"), is pleased to report that a Spring surface sampling program has been completed at its Phillips Township Property, Rainy River District, NW Ontario.

This sampling program was designed to test the areas of strong anomalies recently identified in our low-altitude, high-resolution drone magnetic survey. The results identified new high-priority targets, confirming that the survey area is dominated by strong linear anomalies throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner, where intense deformation and folding are present.

A total of 73 quartz samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay last week, with assay results pending.





Figure 1. Drone Magnetic survey map (total magnetic intensity - reduced to pole)

The significant anomalies trend E-W in the southwest corner before trending NE-SW to the northeast and range in amplitude from 250-100 nT, with the strongest anomalies localized in a 1 km band from 426730 E 5454600N to 428175 E 5456650 N. The maximum along this belt is located near the centre of the survey area (427130 E 5455120 N) with an amplitude of 1,800 nT.

Richard Rivet said:

"To our surprise, strong linear anomalies were found throughout the project area, with the strongest occurring in the northeast corner and not from the Combined Mine area itself, where all the drilling has occurred so far with great results as high as 285.00 g/t Au. Results to be announced when received."

Source of all Survey Data

Phillips Project Survey Processing Report : Authored by: Skyler Mallozzi, M.Sc, P.Geo, Senior Geophysicist, Rosor Exploration, April 24, 2025.

Included are a few pictures of the samples recently sent to the Lab





Image 1

Image 2

Image 3

Image 4

Image 5

Image 6

Image 7

Image 8

Image 9

Image 10

Image 11

Image 12

Image 13

Image 14

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Archibald, P.Geo., Exploration Manager of Golden Rapture, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Golden Rapture Mining Corporation



Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential assets. The company's Phillips Township Property is located in the Rainy River District of NW Ontario. It is comprised of 10,000+ acres of highly prospective past-producing high-grade gold systems with a total of 18 mine shafts on the property.

Golden Rapture has now been listed for over 1 year with 37,469,390 shares presently issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

