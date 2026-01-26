Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of its $500,000 financing originally announced on December 19, 2025.

On December 19th, 2025, the Company announced a $500,000 Non-Flow-Through Unit (NFT Unit) and Flow-Through Unit (FT Unit) private placement financing (the "Private Placement").

On December 30th, 2025, the company closed the first tranche of the Private Placement for gross proceeds of $185,000. The details of that first tranche were provided by Press Release dated December 30, 2025.

The Company closed the second and final tranche of the Private Placement on January 26, 2026. The second tranche consisted of the sale and issuance of 8,495,000 NFT Units at $0.04 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $339,800.00. The relevant details of this second tranche are as follows:

8,495,000 NFT units at $0.04 , for gross proceeds of $339,800.00;

Each NFT Unit consists of one Common Share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant");

Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for twenty four (24) months from the date of issuance;

Canaccord Genuity Corp. received a cash finder's fee in the amount of $12,800.00 and 320,000 finder's fee warrants at an exercise of $0.05 for a period of 24 months following issuance;

Research Capital Corp. received a cash finder's fee of $8,000.00; and 200,000 finder's fee warrants at an exercise of $0.05 for a period of 24 months following issuance; and

Ventum Financial received a cash finder's fee of $2,000.00 and 50,000 finder's fee warrants at an exercise of $0.05 for a period of 24 months following issuance.

The Common Shares, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and Finder's Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day upon issuance. The Offering is subject to final CSE Exchange acceptance.

Non-flow-through gross proceeds are expected to be used for corporate General & Administrative costs. Flow-through funds are expected to be used for eligible exploration expenses at Golden Rapture's NW Ontario projects, including the newly acquired Northern Queen Mine Property located adjacent to the Nexgold Goliath Gold Deposit with the eastern section of the property being situated on the border of the Dryden Gold claims.

ABOUT GOLDEN RAPTURE MINING CORPORATION

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. Golden Rapture became listed on the CSE on March 14 of 2024, and presently has 51,989,390 Common Shares issued after completion of this Private Placement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281707

Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation