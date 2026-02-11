Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional 32 claim units by way of staking at its 100% owned Northern Queen Mine property located Southeast of Dryden, Ontario.

The Northern Queen Mine property is now comprised of 77 claim units totalling approximately 3,500 acres. The land package is strategically positioned along the southern boundary of NexGold's Goliath Gold Deposit, with the eastern portion of the property directly adjoining the Dryden Gold claims.

The claims cover roughly 9 kilometres of strike length of highly prospective geology. The area is influenced by the Wabigoon and Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zones, both of which are present on our claims and our neighbours. The historical records of the Northern Queen Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines files indicate that it produced gold and silver from 1897 to 1899.





Heavily Mineralized 4 ft Wide Boulder from Quartz Vein Near the Shaft



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/283555_goldenrapture1en.jpg

We are looking forward to exploring this underexplored property and supporting the neighbouring communities. It has world-class infrastructure, including: Trans-Canada Highway, CP Rail, Hydro and ready access to an experienced and available workforce in Dryden and Wabigoon.

Richard Rivet said, "We are making plans to commence an exploration program on this Northern Queen Mine property this Spring, so please stay tuned for updates. With gold prices hitting record highs this year, we're excited to explore our highly-promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers."

ABOUT GOLDEN RAPTURE MINING CORPORATION

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. We are proud to have assembled a portfolio of four exceptional gold projects, encompassing a total of 24 historical, underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near established gold producers. Golden Rapture became listed on March 14 of 2024, and presently has 51,989,390 shares issued.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283555

Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation