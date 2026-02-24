Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG) (OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2026. The event will be held February 26-27, 2026 at The OMNI King Edward Hotel. NexGold's CFO, Orin Baranowsky, is scheduled to present the Company on Friday, February 27 @ 11:00-11:20 a.m. in the Kensington Room. Mr. Baranowsky will also be available throughout the day Thursday and Friday for 1 v 1 Investor sessions. For more information about the event and registration, please visit the Red Cloud website.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. The Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada,w including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

