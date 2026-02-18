Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG) (OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as a 2026 Top 50 Company. NexGold was included in the TSX Venture 50 list based on their strong performance from December 31, 2024, to December 31, 2025, in which the Company's share price increased 155% - from $0.69 to $1.76. NexGold's market capitalization also increased 330% over the same period.

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO of NexGold, stated: "We are honoured to be recognized as one of the top 50 companies on the TSXV. 2025 was a significant year of execution for NexGold, as we advanced our strategy of becoming one of Canada's next mid-tier gold producers. We received all key Federal and Provincial permits for our Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, making it one of a select few gold projects in Canada with all major permits and a signed Mutual Benefits Agreement with our First Nations partners. 2026 will be a pivotal year for the Company as we move towards a final investment decision at Goldboro."

The 2026 TSX Venture 50 showcases the top 50 of over 1,600 TSXV issuers. Eligible listed issuers are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of: (i) one-year share price appreciation, (ii) market capitalization increase, and (iii) Canadian consolidated trading value as of December 31, 2025.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. The Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

