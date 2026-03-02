Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased announce the complete drill results from Drill Hole DGR-031 ("Gap Hole 2") which tested from the footwall of Elora to the hanging wall of Big Master. Gap Hole 2 intersected a total of 15 gold mineralized structures across 600 meters width. On Big Master it intercepted Treasure at 460 meters true depth. This intersection is the deepest hole that the Company has drilled at Big Master and graded 2.64 g/t gold over 2.50 meters, including 10.80 g/t gold over 0.50 meters (Figures 1 & 2). Previously released results from Gap Hole 2 intersected four high-grade gold mineralized structures at Pearl while additional drilling expanded Treasure and Barrelman with multiple high-grade gold intercepts (Table 1).

Highlights:

Hole DGR-036 intersects Treasure grading 5.03 g/t gold over 7.50 meters including 43.60 g/t gold 0.58 meters.

Hole DGR-037 intersects Treasure grading 5.73 g/t gold over 2.20 meters including 32.90 g/t gold over 0.30 meters.

Gap Hole 2 intersects Treasure at 460 meters true depth grading 2.64 g/t gold over 2.50 meters including 10.80 g/t gold over 0.50 meters.

Gap Hole 2 returned 77.90 g/t gold over 0.50 meters in a second footwall zone at Pearl.

Figure 1: Plan map of Gold Rock Target Area - highlighting new drill results

Figure 1: Plan map of Gold Rock Target Area - highlighting new drill results

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/285902_7f7feed914b05a13_001full.jpg

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold, stated, "Gap Hole 2 significantly expands Gold Rock by intersecting 15 gold mineralized structures over 600 meters. It shows that the high-grade structures discovered in last year's drilling extend along strike for 500 meters. It proves that Big Master continues to depths of over 450 meters below surface, 200 meters deeper that previous drilling. This nearly doubles the potential of Big Master where it remains open at depth. Intercepting the stacked mineralized structures also substantially increases the number of targets at Gold Rock. Drilling this spring will remain focused on Gold Rock as we proceed with additional permitting at Mud Lake, Hyndman and Sherridon".

Figure 2: Big Master Two (BM2) Mineralized Structure Contoured Long-Section - Treasure and Spyglass

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/285902_7f7feed914b05a13_002full.jpg

To begin the 2026 drill campaign, Gap Hole 2 was drilled across the Gold Rock to test the strike continuity of the multiple parallel structures intersected last year in Hole DGR-25-018 ("Gap Hole 1") 500 meters to the south. Drilling also tested additional targets at Big Master with the goal of expanding the high-grade mineralization along strike from Spyglass to Treasure and also expanding Barrelman. The two Gap Holes give geological confidence to the interpretation of multiple parallel gold mineralized structures that are showing good continuity along strike and across Gold Rock. These holes have shown favourable geological features between Elora and Big Master further expanding the potential drill targets at Gold Rock. The geologic cross sections for both Gap Holes show all the mineralized structures which span over 600 meters width and 500 meters strike length (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Cross Sections for Gap Holes DGR-031 and DGR-25-018

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/285902_7f7feed914b05a13_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Cross Sections for Gap Holes DGR-031 and DGR-25-018

Figure 3: Cross Sections for Gap Holes DGR-031 and DGR-25-018

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/285902_7f7feed914b05a13_004full.jpg

Table 1: Drill results from the Big Master Gold System

Mineralized Structure Target Drillhole

From To Length (m)* Grade (g/t Au) Notes BM2 Treasure DGR-036

35.00 42.50 7.50 5.03







including 42.00 42.50 0.58 43.60

BM2 Treasure DGR-037

50.50 52.70 2.20 5.73







including 51.90 52.20 0.30 32.90

BM1 Barrelman DGR-038

15.10 17.00 1.90 1.23

BM1 HW Barrelman DGR-038

88.70 89.40 0.70 0.60

BM1 Barrelman DGR-039

40.00 45.50 5.50 2.14

BM1 Barrelman DGR-039 including 44.50 45.00 0.50 18.00

BM2 Treasure DGR-040

38.00 39.00 1.00 0.21

HW BM2 Treasure DGR-041

26.00 30.00 4.00 0.38

BM2 Treasure DGR-041

46.00 53.50 7.50 0.33







including 46.00 47.50 1.50 1.35

FW BM2 Treasure DGR-041

81.00 82.50 1.50 0.34

Gap Hole 2 - DGR-031 FW 2 Pearl DGR-031

22.45 23.00 0.55 18.60 Previously Reported FW 1 Pearl DGR-031

39.20 39.70 0.50 77.90 Previously Reported Elora Shear Pearl DGR-031

116.10 117.80 1.70 3.37 Previously Reported





including 117.30 117.80 0.50 10.70 Previously Reported HW Pearl DGR-031

239.90 240.40 0.50 1.29 Previously Reported New Gap Area New DGR-031

422.00 429.00 7.00 0.49







including 426.30 427.40 1.10 2.51

New

Gap Area New DGR-031

515.00 515.50 0.50 0.64

BM1 Barrelman DGR-031

690.00 693.50 3.50 0.47

BM2 Treasure DGR-031

800.00 802.50 2.50 2.64







including 801.50 802.00 0.50 10.80

BM2 FW Treasure DGR-031

859.00 860.60 1.60 0.17



Marketing Update

Investors can also find Management at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada that is taking place in Toronto March 1st to 4th, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. We will be available at the Investor Exchange in Booth #2423A (March 1-2) and at the Core Shack in Booth #3106B (March 3-4). Both booths can be found on Level 800 in the South Building. We look forward to meeting shareholders and new investors.

For more conference updates and to check out where our management team will be next, please visit our Events page at the following link: https://drydengold.com/investors/events/.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P. Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of mineralization are unknown; result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs are subject to the Company's standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 programs were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis at the Company's facilities in Dryden. Samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange: ("DRY"), on the OTCQX marketplace: ("DRYGF") and on the FSE: ("X7W "). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

