Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement originally announced on December 19, 2025. The first tranche of the financing closed on December 30, 2025 for gross proceeds of $185,000.00.

The closing of the first tranche consists of the following issuance of non-flow-through (NFT) units and flow-through (FT) units, with pricing and breakdown as follows:

3,725,000 FT units at $0.04 with a 24-month half warrant exercisable at $0.05 per whole warrant, for gross proceeds of $149,000; and

900,000 NFT units at $0.04 with a 24-month full warrant exercisable at $0.05 per whole warrant, for gross proceeds of $36,000.

PB Markets Inc. will receive a cash finder's fee in the amount of $12,500 and 312,500 finder's warrants at an exercise price of C$0.05 for a period of 24 months following issuance; and

Research Capital will receive a cash finder's fee of $2,000 and 50,000 finder's fee warrants at an exercise of $0.05 for a period of 24 months following issuance; and

Ventum Financial will receive a cash finder's fee of $1,000 and 25,000 finders' fee warrants at an exercise of $0.05 for a period of 24 months following the issuance.

Non-flow-through gross proceeds are expected to be used for corporate General & Administrative costs. Flow-through funds are expected to be used for eligible exploration expenses at Golden Rapture's NW Ontario projects, including the newly acquired Northern Queen Mine Property located adjacent to the Nexgold Goliath Gold Deposit with the eastern section of the property being located on the border of the Dryden Gold claims.

President Richard Rivet on the raise

"We want to thank all our shareholders for their interest and support of the company's vision, and we look forward to securing the last tranche and conducting additional exploration in 2026."

The Common Shares, Warrants and Finder's Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date that is four months and one day upon issuance. The Offering is subject to final CSE Exchange acceptance.

ABOUT GOLDEN RAPTURE MINING CORPORATION

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. Golden Rapture became listed on March 14 of 2024, and presently has 43,494,390 shares issued after this first tranche. Golden Rapture intends to close one or more tranches of this financing in early 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Source: Golden Rapture Mining Corporation