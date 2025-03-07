OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - FBI has added Canadian drug lord Ryan James Wedding to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List.In addition, the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction.Wedding is a former Olympic snowboarder who participated in the giant slalom snowboarding event for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. After his snowboarding career, Wedding turned to a life of crime as a transnational narcotics trafficker. He is last known to be residing in Mexico.On 17 October 2024, Wedding was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 'leading a transnational organized crime group that engaged in cocaine trafficking and murder, including of innocent civilians'. He is charged with multiple felonies, including drug trafficking, leading a criminal organization, three counts of murder, and one attempt to commit murder. Currently a fugitive, he was one of 16 people to be charged as part of operation Giant Slalom in a joint investigation by several federal agencies. He is accused of murdering an Indian origin couple in Ontario, Canada, in November 2023, and another man in Niagara Falls, Ontario, in May 2024.Wedding's co-conspirator, another Canadian citizen residing in Mexico, was arrested by Mexican police and was transferred to the United States on February 27.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX