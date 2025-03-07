BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 March 2025 were:

608.81p Capital only

611.20p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 125,000 Ordinary shares on 06th March 2025, the Company has 80,171,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,038,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.