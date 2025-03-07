Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Expands AI Portfolio with Purchase of Wizco's "Ava," an AI-Powered Interview Coaching Platform

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company") today announced that its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary, Atlantic Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:AESO), which is in the process of rebranding as CognoGroup, Inc., has acquired Wizco Group, Inc.'s ("Wizco") AI-powered interview coaching software asset, "Ava."

Founded in May, 2020, New York-based Wizco is a personalized career management hub that integrates cutting-edge AI with human knowledge, helping individuals with all career-related decisions, from career planning and interview preparation to professional upskilling and securing job offers.

This asset purchase is part of Nixxy's broader strategy to build a synergistic portfolio of AI-driven businesses and technologies that address high-impact, scalable market opportunities. In 2024, Nixxy's shareholders approved a spin-off of certain legacy assets and liabilities into AESO as part of a corporate reorganization.

Commenting on the transaction, Nixxy Interim CEO Miles Jennings, who also serves as CEO of AESO, stated, "Our purchase of Ava aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision of leveraging AI to drive meaningful transformation across industries with high, technology-driven growth potential. Our priority remains scaling our core AI-driven telecom and data services, where we see strong near-term revenue potential. At the same time, we continue to identify and cultivate high-value, IP-rich opportunities that enhance the long-term intrinsic value of our growing portfolio.

"As we develop AESO (to be rebranded as CognoGroup) into an integrated AI portfolio focused on building human creative potential, we are continuing to evaluate its potential for monetization whether through a spinout, divestiture, or other value-creating initiatives."

Ava: AI-Powered Interview Coaching at Scale

Ava is an advanced AI-driven platform designed to help job seekers enhance their interview performance through personalized, interactive coaching sessions. The product is live at: https://demo.wizco.io/ava . Leveraging insights from tens of thousands of successful coaching experiences, Ava provides:

AI-Tailored Questioning : Ava dynamically generates interview questions based on the user's target role, industry, and prospective employer, ensuring a relevant and engaging preparation experience.

Real-Time Transcription & Performance Feedback : Responses are transcribed instantly, with AI-driven analytics, communication insights, and personalized recommendations to improve interview techniques.

Structured and Efficient Practice Sessions : Each session consists of targeted interview questions, typically lasting 20 minutes, providing users with a focused and effective training experience.

Demonstrated Effectiveness: Wizco previously reported that a significant, above average percentage of Ava users secured job offers within 90 days, highlighting the platform's impact in real-world career advancement.

Today, with many jobs being offered as remote work opportunities, job seekers compete not merely with their local peers, but with their peers worldwide. Job seekers need to avail themselves of every possible advantage. Ava's AI-powered approach streamlines interview preparation by offering job seekers actionable insights and tailored guidance, equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to excel in today's competitive job market.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Atlantic Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:AESO), a majority-owned subsidiary of Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), will acquire the Ava software from Wizco Group, Inc., along with its related intellectual property, commercial contracts, and business relationships. As consideration, AESO is obligated to issue 16,666,667 shares of its own common stock to Wizco's stockholders, subject to downside protection provisions. Additionally, AESO will issue ten million shares of AESO common stock to each of the two Wizco founders as part of an advisory services agreement, with these shares vesting over 12 months. Nixxy is not issuing any NIXX stock in this transaction and holds a convertible preferred equity position in AESO which, upon conversion, would represent one billion shares of AESO common stock. Full transaction details will be available in Nixxy's filing on Form 8-K with the SEC at www.sec.gov .

Strategic Portfolio Expansion into AI-Driven Workforce Solutions

The addition of Ava to CognoGroup's AI platform portfolio exemplifies Nixxy's ongoing expansion into transformational AI technologies. Under CognoGroup's ownership, Ava will continue to develop, integrate, and scale with additional AI-driven features. While Ava adds a new dimension to Nixxy's AI strategy, the Company remains committed to advancing its previously announced AI-powered telecom initiatives.

About Nixxy

Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX) is an AI-focused technology company dedicated to transforming industries through innovation and strategic acquisitions. By acquiring and modernizing businesses with next-generation technology, Nixxy unlocks new market potential, drives efficiencies, and accelerates digital disruption. With a growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions, Nixxy is positioned to lead the next era of AI-driven industry transformation.

