Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ('SBMI' or 'the Company') is pleased to provide an update on the extraordinary and fast progress at the Super Champ Mine in Arizona.

"Through a combination of hard work and the efforts of the Arizona mining team, the Super Champ is quickly demonstrating the potential to be a significant cost-effective gold/silver producer," said John Carter, the Company's CEO. "Events are unfolding rapidly as we blast into the surface material, delineate the vein over 1500 feet, and clear most of the overburden. It is incredible that we are driving a development adit already when we only began work in earnest here in November, 2024."

View of Super Champ from north end

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/243645_c607420324a5abe5_001full.jpg

The Company has taken samples from the vein, the highest of which assayed 405.4 ounces per ton silver (see photo below). All samples returned silver.

Sample from Super Champ grading 405.4 oz / t silver

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/243645_c607420324a5abe5_002full.jpg

Based on these strong assay values and on the science of secondary enrichment, the Company reasonably believes the silver grades will increase at depth. To access the mineralization at depth the Company is driving a development adit from surface into the vein to extract mineralized material along strike and at depth (see photo below).

New Adit at Super Champ Driven by SBMI

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/243645_c607420324a5abe5_003full.jpg

The vein is roughly 70 feet from the adit opening. SBMI is currently installing timber at the opening and will rock bolt as the drift advances. To date the adit has been advanced over 25 feet. Accessing the mineralization at depth will provide unoxidized mineralized material for feed to SBMI's 100%-owned mill located in Globe, Arizona. The Company has all the equipment needed to complete the advance without further capital expenditures.

At the mill, material continues to be shipped in from Super Champ and is being processed daily at a rate of 7 tons per hour. The Company can efficiently maintain this rate and is developing a plan to extend the hours of daily processing.

On February 27, 2025 SBMI announced the first sale of concentrates from Super Champ material. The client who effected that purchase has advised it is testing the concentrate and processing it to extract the gold and silver in it. The Company expects further updates from this client in the near term as to the precise contents of the sold concentrate. SBMI is ready to make the next shipment to the client at its request. Samples of the concentrate have been sent to other potential clients as well.

The Company continues to evaluate methods to increase efficiencies at the mill and identify other ways to enhance shareholder value.

QA/QC

In accordance with best practices SBMI will on a regular basis send check assays to a third party accredited lab for verification of grade and for multielement analysis. Readers are cautioned samples out of the vein are random by nature and may not be representative of the Super Champ as a whole.

All samples above were analyzed by SBMI at its facility near Globe, Arizona. They were processed through the Lab Jaw Crusher, Lab Hammer Mill and Splitter Box into an aliquot. Most of the pulverized aliquot was mixed with a flux and flour combination and melted in a crucible at 1,850 degree Fahrenheit, with the remainder being logged and archived. Upon cooling, the poured melt was in the form of a metal button and slag, following which a bone ash cupel was utilized to eliminate the lead in the button to form a bead. The bead was then weighed, following which a solution of 6 to 1 distilled water to nitric acid was utilized to dissolve the silver in the bead at approximately 175 degrees Fahrenheit. A much more detailed description of the process and a picture of the assay lab can be found at https://www.silverbulletmines.com/qaqcassaylab .

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed and verified SBMI's work referred to herein, and is the Qualified Person for this release.

For further information, please contact:

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243645

SOURCE: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.