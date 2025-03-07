BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC has announced various recalls including slot cars, stroller fans, avalanche transceivers, reagent bottles, and children's bathrobes, among others.Round 2 has called back Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars citing risk of ingestion and violation of federal regulations for magnets; Luv n' care is recalling Nuby Stroller Fans due to laceration injury hazard; and Black Diamond Equipment is recalling BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers citing risk of loss of emergency communications that may result in serious injury or death.The recalls also involve Taylor Water Technologies' Phosphate Reagent bottles sold with test kits due to risk of severe chemical burns and violation of federal regulation for child-resistant packaging; as well as Lolanta Children's Bathrobes' citing burn hazard and violation of flammability regulations.Further, Marie-Chantal's Children's Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes, as well as Love Our Home's Braided Crib Bumpers have also been called back due to risk of serious injury or death.In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement, or refund, depending on each product.South Bend, Indiana -based Round 2 LLC has called back about 55,000 units of Auto World Unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit Slot Cars in various models. They were manufactured in China and sold online and in various stores across the United States from July 2023 through February 2024 for about $22.The recalled models, prior to assembly, have two loose magnets that are not attached to the chassis of the unassembled slot cars. The magnets are attached to the chassis during the assembly process.According to the agency, the recalled slot cars violate the mandatory federal regulation for magnets as they are loose prior to assembly posing an ingestion hazard to children.When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product so far.Consumers are urged to keep the recalled, unassembled Deluxe Pit Kit slot cars away from children and contact Round 2 to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled slot cars for a full refund.Monroe, Louisiana -based Luv n' care has recalled about 33,600 units of Nuby Stroller Fans in black with three speeds, adjustable tripod legs and a rechargeable USB port used for babies and toddlers. The flexible tripod legs wrap around the bar of the stroller. The affect product comes with lot number N8K10X and model number 25138.The fans, made in China, were sold at Baby Express, Burlington Coat Factory, Target, and Unique Photo stores across the country, and online at Amazon.com and us.nuby.com from May 2024 through June 2024 for about $15.The stroller fan's housing allows consumers' fingers to contact the fan's blade, posing a laceration injury hazard to small children.The recall was initiated after Luv n' care received seven reports of children's fingers accessing the fan blade, resulting in six laceration injuries.Consumers are asked to stop using the stroller fan immediately and contact Luv n' care for a free replacement.Salt Lake City, Utah-based Black Diamond Equipment Ltd. is recalling about 1,660 units of BD Recon LT Avalanche Transceivers with model name 'RECON LT'. In addition, about 206 were sold in Canada. The transceivers are plastic with an LCD screen, and have a gray exterior and a blue top. The recalled transceivers were sold as standalone units and as part of Black Diamond Alpine Avy Safety Sets and Black Diamond Recon LT Avy Safety Sets.The products, manufactured in Austria and Bosnia, were sold at Liberty Mountain, Recreational Equipment Inc. (REI) and other specialty outdoor stores and online from May 2021 through February 2025 for between $350 and $500.As per the agency, the metal contact in the switch mechanism of the Recon LT avalanche transceiver can corrode and cause the transceiver to malfunction. If this occurs, the device can turn off and make it impossible to locate a victim in an avalanche, which could result in serious injury or death.The firm has received six reports of the switch mechanism malfunctioning due to corrosion. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported to date.Consumers are urged to contact Black Diamond for a full refund, a replacement transceiver, or a free repair.The transceivers were recalled in 2023 for a different hazard.Sparks, Maryland-based Taylor Water Technologies LLC is recalling about 10,000 units of Phosphate Reagent Bottles sold within the Taylor Phosphate Test Kits K-1106 and also sold separately.The kits are used to test the level of phosphate in water for pools, spas and aquariums.They were manufactured in the U.S., and sold online at www.taylortechnologies.com and other websites and in pool and aquarium stores nationwide from August 2022 through August 2024 for about $13 for the reagent bottles and $56 for the kits that include the reagent bottles.The recalled reagent bottles sold with test kits contain sulfuric acid, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or PPPA. Meanwhile, the packaging for the bottle with sulfuric acid is not child resistant, posing a risk of chemical burns to the skin or eyes and internal corrosive burns if ingested.No injuries have been reported so far.The recalled Phosphate Reagent #1 bottles are required to be immediately placed in a safe and secure location away from the reach of children and contact Taylor Water for a free replacement bottle.Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce Co. Ltd, of China has called back about 5,100 units of Lolanta Children's Bathrobes. The recall involves 100 percent polyester hooded dinosaur children's bathrobes. The flannel bathrobes are green and have attached belts and patch pockets.They were manufactured in China and sold exclusively online on Amazon.com from November 2021 through November 2024 for about $29.As per the CPSC, the recalled children's bathrobes violate federal flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries and death to children. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported so far.Consumers are asked to contact Nanchang for a full refund.UK-based Marie-Chantal Ltd. has recalled about 560 units of Children's Nightgowns, Pajama Sets and Robes. The recall involves seven styles of Marie-Chantal children's 100 percent organic cotton or 100 percent pima cotton nightgowns, three styles of children's pajama sets and two bathrobe styles.They were manufactured in Peru and Portugal, and sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, Oliphant, New Beginnings and English Rabbit stores nationwide and online from November 2021 through October 2024 for between $20 and $115.The recalled children's nightgowns, pajama sets and robes violate the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children, but no injuries were reported.Consumers are asked to keep the impacted garments away from children, and contact Marie-Chantal for a full refund.Shenzhen Comfort Dream Home Textiles Co. LTD, dba Love Our Home, of China has called back about 750 units of Braided Crib Bumpers. They were sold in lengths of one, two, three and four meters or 3.28, 6.56, 9.84 or 13.12 feet.Manufactured in China, the crib bumpers were sold exclusively online on Shein.com from March 2024 through November 2024 for between $11 and $36.As per the agency, the recalled crib bumpers violate the federal crib bumper ban, posing a deadly suffocation hazard to infants. Padded crib bumpers are banned by the federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported to date.Consumers are asked to immediately stop using and remove the recalled crib bumpers from the crib and contact the firm for a full refund.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX