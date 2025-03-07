Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZA) announces that it has dropped the option on its Ernest REE project in the Manicouagan area of Quebec. The Company has three other 100% owned REE properties in the same region which it is maintaining, including the Victory 21 property which has similar work done and results. That includes preliminary mapping, A radiometric survey and a drone mag survey with the magnetometer at 40 meter height and 30 meter line spacing, with sampling every 0.4 meters.

Figure 1: Manicouagan REE Project Overview

Golden Goliath's Manicouagan Project now consists of three properties covering anomalous Rare Earth Element occurrences just to the south of the Manicouagan impact crater. Highway 389 splits the properties just north of the Robert Bourassa hydro dam at Manic-5, 215 km north of Baie Comeau. The initial exploration program on these properties consisted of geology and geochemistry as well as the ground radiometric survey and Drone Mag survey completed on Victory 21.

All three properties are underlain by metamorphic and igneous units that are cut by younger pegmatites. It is unclear if the anomalous REE values are associated with the Manicouagan impact event.

This news release has been reviewed by Gordon MacKay, P.Geo., who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sorbara, MSc, PGeo (retired)

CEO, Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol GNG). The Company is focused on exploring and developing the gold and silver potential of properties in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Timoteo property, located in the Sierra Madre Occidental Mountains of northwestern Mexico, as well as NSR royalties on several other nearby properties.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with exploration activity, future acquisitions and any financing, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Company and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

