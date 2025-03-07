WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), a derivatives and securities exchange network, announced Friday the promotion of Tim Lipscomb to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and appointment to the company's executive leadership team.In this role, Lipscomb will continue to oversee the expansion of Cboe's technology platform globally, further reinforcing the importance of technology and innovation to the company's organic growth strategy.Lipscomb has served as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer since 2022 and leads Cboe's technology strategy and innovation efforts globally, overseeing software engineering and quality assurance for Cboe's equities, options and futures markets, as well as its Data Vantage business.Lipscomb initially joined Cboe in 2019 as Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe, where he led its software engineering, infrastructure and operational teams. Prior to joining Cboe, he worked at Bank of America for 20 years, most recently overseeing Equities Electronic Trading Technology and European Equities Technology.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX