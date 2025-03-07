LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in January from a deficit in the previous year as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 201.1 million in January versus a shortfall of EUR 235.6 million in the same month last year. In December, the deficit was EUR 907.1 million.Exports climbed 9.7 percent year-on-year in January, while imports rose only by 0.8 percent.The value of exports to EU member states grew up by 0.9 percent, and to EU non-member countries surged by 18.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX