Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Stuttgart
07.03.25
08:23 Uhr
0,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1950,21816:34
PR Newswire
07.03.2025 16:18 Uhr
85 Leser



Minesto AB: Minesto selected to participate in GIA (Global Innovation Accelerator) programme by Swedish Energy Agency

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has been selected to participate in GIA (Global Innovation Accelerator). The Global Innovations Accelerator Programme is initiated and funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, and run together with partner Business Sweden. Minesto's focus will be on strengthening business development in Asia.

Swedish Energy Agency describes the Global Innovation Accelerator as a tailor-made accelerator for companies that contribute to the Swedish and global transition towards a sustainable energy system and have an established international market strategy. A program round lasts around 12 to 18 months and focuses on business and market development support. GIA programme entails for example market mapping, support for standardization and certification issues, participation in conference or trade fair, and investor search.

CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-selected-to-participate-in-gia--global-innovation-accelerator--programme-by-swedish-energy-a,c4116146

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-selected-to-participate-in-gia-global-innovation-accelerator-programme-by-swedish-energy-agency-302395754.html

