Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ) ("Besra" or the "Company") announces Shareholder Special Meeting.

The Board of Besra Gold Inc (Besra or the Company) refers to its announcement dated 15 February 2025 wherein it advised that in accordance with Section 8.2 of the Company's By-Laws it has resolved to call a special meeting of shareholders of Besra for the purpose of removing Dato Lim Khong Soon as a director of the Company.

In respect to that Special Meeting, Besra advises as follows:

Record Date for the Notice of Meeting - 26 March 2025

Record Date for voting - 26 March 2025

Meeting date - 8 May 2025 (Canadian time) 9 May 2025 (Australian time)

The notice of Special Meeting will be prepared and despatched to all shareholders appearing on the register of members as at the Record Date.

This announcement was authorised for release by Kenny Lee, Executive Director.

Michael Higginson

Director and Company Secretary

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243694

SOURCE: Besra Gold Inc.