XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company - Correction
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07
GENERAL CORRECTION
The following amendments have been made to the 'Holding(s) in Company' announcement released on 5 March 2025 at 14:37.
The date on which the threshold was crossed in box 5 has been updated from 05-Mar-2025 to 07-Mar-2025 and the % of voting rights attached to shares in issuer in boxes 7 and 8A has been updated from 11.206530% to 9.501240%.
All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
SG9999003735
Issuer Name
XP Power Ltd
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management NV
City of registered office (if applicable)
Amsterdam
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Netherlands
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Kempen Oranje Participaties N.V
Amsterdam
Netherlands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Mar-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Mar-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.501240
0.000000
9.501240
2653905
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.030000
0.000000
6.030000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
SG9999003735
2653905
9.501240
Sub Total 8.A
2653905
9.501240%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
07-Mar-2005
13. Place Of Completion
Amsterdam