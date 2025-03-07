Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced that the Group's management1 bought back 2,867,401 shares from Highland Capital Partners.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, stated: "I would like to thank Highland Capital Partners, a long-term shareholder, for its support and presence in Spartoo's share capital for over 15 years. Highland Capital Partners and its team, represented by Fergal Mullen, have played a key role in Spartoo's development. This transaction strengthens the position of Spartoo's management within its shareholder base and demonstrates its confidence in the Company's business plan."

Fergal Mullen, Partner of Highland Capital Partners, added: "We were pleased to have formed a strong partnership with Boris and his co-founders. We have always been founder-first in our ethos and are pleased that the team will boost their ownership post this transaction."

Highland Capital Partners, a shareholder with a stake of approximately 15.7%2, proposed to the Company's management to sell it all its shares, i.e. a total of 2,867,401 shares, in order to strengthen its position within Spartoo's shareholder base. On March 05, 2025, Highland Capital Partners sold full ownership of the 2,867,401 Spartoo shares it held to Spartoo's management via an off-market block sale. Following this acquisition, the Group's management holds 28.9% of the Company's share capital and 28.9% of its voting rights.

Shareholding structure

To the best of Spartoo's knowledge, the Company's shareholding structure before and after the disposal of the shares held by Highland Capital Partners is as follows:

Based on the share capital as of December 31, 2024 Before disposal by Highland After disposal by Highland Number of

Shares of capital Number of

Shares of capital Total co-founders and management1 2,396,256 13.1% 5,263,255 28.9% Highland Capital Partners 2,867,401 15.7% Sofina 2,414,318 13.2% 2,414,318 13.2% LBO France 2,355,422 12.9% 2,355,422 12.9% Endeavour 1,229,272 6.7% 1,229,272 6.7% Trocadero 1,035,909 5.7% 1,035,909 5.7% Treasury Shares 26,450 0.1% 26,450 0.1% Free float 5,903,060 32.4% 5,903,060 32.4% Total 18,228,088 100% 18,228,088 100%

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.7 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2023, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €200.2 million, 40% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

_________________________________ 1 Including Boris Saragaglia (Co-founder and Chairman CEO), Jérémie Touchard (Co-founder, Head Search Engine Management), Paul Lorne, (Co-founder, Head Supply Chain), Aymeric Moser (Executive Vice-President), François Bordet (Chief Information Officer). 2 As of December 31, 2024

