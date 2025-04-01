Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnémonique: ALSPT), one of Europe's leading online retailers of fashion items, is proud to once again top the 2024 Best Online Retailers ranking, in the multi-brand footwear category, for the fifth year in a row, with an improved score of 8.5/10.

Across all categories, Spartoo also ranks first overall, out of nearly 500 brands evaluated.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spartoo, said: "This fifth consecutive recognition from Capital magazine rewards our unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible shopping experience. This result reflects the trust of our customers and the dedication of our teams, who work every day to provide outstanding service and uphold our customer-centric approach."

The ranking is based on an independent survey conducted with over 3,000 online shoppers, evaluating 50 key criteria, including site usability, security, payment options, customer service quality, shopping experience, and delivery.

Spartoo's top score highlights the following key strengths:

An unmatched fashion offering: With more than 9,000 brands and 1.6 million items available in over 30 countries, Spartoo provides one of the widest fashion selections in Europe, covering all segments: footwear, ready-to-wear, sportswear, luxury, accessories, leather goods, home decoration, second-hand items, and more.

A lowest price guarantee : Spartoo is committed to offering the most competitive prices on the market, and refunds twice the difference if a product is found cheaper elsewhere.

A high-performance integrated logistics platform : Spartoo's warehouse, located in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier (France) and equipped with RFID technology, ensures optimal stock management, error-free order preparation, and fast delivery times.

An internal customer service team available 7 days a week : Based at the Grenoble headquarters, Spartoo's multilingual call center includes 70 employees representing 20 nationalities, delivering personalized, high-quality and responsive support.

Fully in-house developed e-commerce technology: All Spartoo's digital and operational solutions are developed internally, ensuring agility, innovation, and operational excellence.

Spartoo is also among the highest-rated players on Trustpilot, further cementing its status as a benchmark in the e-commerce industry in both France and Europe.

About Spartoo

With more than 9,000 brands and more than 1.6 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2024, the Group achieved a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €184.7 million, of which almost 38% was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as demonstrated by its very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support brand loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce expertise, Spartoo has also developed a full range of services for professionals.

